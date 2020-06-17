This hilarious sketch shows how Zoom meetings can go horribly wrong

We’re really wishing we’d bought shares in Zoom, the video conferencing app, because it’s been one of the main ways people have kept in touch since lockdown started.

It’s not foolproof, though, as this hilarious sketch from The Pin demonstrates.

be careful sharing the Zoom invite pic.twitter.com/WPE2CN2uJ4 — The Pin (@thepincomedy) June 16, 2020

Featuring The Pin duo, Alex Owen and Ben Ashenden, as well as expert support from Jamie Demetriou, Lolly Adefope, Phil Wang and Natasha Hodgson, the sketch has been viewed more than 200,000 times in just a few hours, picking up Twitter reviews like these:

This is bloody wonderful — Laura (@fairycakes) June 16, 2020

This is the biggest laugh of my whole lockdown. Well done @thepincomedy … actually crying. Oh man… good stuff. https://t.co/Ldv41V1JAT — Meghan Cruz (@meghancruz) June 16, 2020

This is a very VERY good 90 seconds. https://t.co/7YNPjdU3T2 — Kate Young (@bakingfiction) June 16, 2020

The ever-funny Pundamentalism had a suggestion.

There have been very few reasons to smile lately, but @thepincomedy has been one of them. When the lockdown ends for good, we should barricade them in their homes to keep producing brilliant videos for us. https://t.co/15JiLSZcEG — Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) June 16, 2020

Tempting, but probably a bit extreme. Probably

READ MORE

People have been getting creative with their Zoom backgrounds – 11 of the best

Source The Pin Image The Pin