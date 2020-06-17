This hilarious sketch shows how Zoom meetings can go horribly wrong

We’re really wishing we’d bought shares in Zoom, the video conferencing app, because it’s been one of the main ways people have kept in touch since lockdown started.

It’s not foolproof, though, as this hilarious sketch from The Pin demonstrates.

Featuring The Pin duo, Alex Owen and Ben Ashenden, as well as expert support from Jamie Demetriou, Lolly Adefope, Phil Wang and Natasha Hodgson, the sketch has been viewed more than 200,000 times in just a few hours, picking up Twitter reviews like these:

The ever-funny Pundamentalism had a suggestion.

Tempting, but probably a bit extreme. Probably

READ MORE

People have been getting creative with their Zoom backgrounds – 11 of the best

Source The Pin Image The Pin