The full transcript of Donald Trump’s response to this question is simply extraordinary

Watching a Donald Trump interview is one thing, but sometimes it’s only when you read the transcript that the full, overwhelming … Trumpery of it sinks in.

And this exchange, in which he is asked about the low trust in police among Africa-Americans in the wake of the death in police custody of George Floyd, is an extraordinary example of that.

‘Trump’s was asked how to address the problem of low trust in the police among African Americans. Here’s the transcript of his response,’ said CNN reporter Daniel Dale – or @ddale8 – on Twitter.

And just some of the things people were saying about it.

Every American should read this. He’s asked twice, by a cupcake interviewer, what we should do about policing reform. And he can’t get within 1000 miles of an answer. He literally doesn’t understand the question. https://t.co/puPTz3Ygas — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 4, 2020

This is quite extraordinary https://t.co/TQFplG7Thw — Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) June 4, 2020

If you had a relative who was this incoherent, you’d try to take him straightaway to the nearest neurologist. Read this. Good Lord. He seems to be getting worse. https://t.co/55kuDm7U4p — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 4, 2020

Even by Trump's standards this is astoundingly incoherent. https://t.co/JgyGAo8WAH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 4, 2020

It’s quite a long transcript so let me summarize The President’s answer: I am a self-obsessed fuckwit with a brain made out of custard. https://t.co/TyxyU6s0WH — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) June 4, 2020

