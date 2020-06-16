Monday’s daily briefing as “a live feed of Dominic Raab watching ITVBe”

As much as we’ve been loving Darren Dutton‘s end credits for the daily briefings, like this …

You have been watching pic.twitter.com/3ih6Jjf2X9 — Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) May 28, 2020

… we think this might be his best edit yet.

Not saying the briefings are completely pointless but today's was just a live feed of Dominic Raab watching ITVBe pic.twitter.com/5YfHjaFku6 — Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) June 15, 2020

The look on his face is far better suited to a man binge-watching carb-TV than one answering complex questions about life and death.

A whole lot of work went into it – obviously.

Just explaining this one over on FB as it's the reason I'm tired today 😴 pic.twitter.com/bk4nYD7wOR — Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) June 16, 2020

And we all reckon it was totally worth it.

Best one yet 😂😂 — AShilvock (@AngelaShilvock) June 16, 2020

It’s the first thing I saw this morning when I looked at my phone. I almost pissed myself literally!! His smiling facial reactions just priceless. Great work again Mr Dutton. — Imsterhussey (@imsterhussey) June 16, 2020

V/O: "Previously, on 'The Real Government of Great Britain'…" — Mister Neutron (@iansco) June 16, 2020

He looks so happy and content watching that. 😂😂😂 — Kurt McBain (@KurtMcBain) June 16, 2020

We agree with Matt.

READ MORE

The end credits of the Golden Girls seem hilariously apt for the daily briefing

Source Darren Dutton Image Darren Dutton