Monday’s daily briefing as “a live feed of Dominic Raab watching ITVBe”

As much as we’ve been loving Darren Dutton‘s end credits for the daily briefings, like this …

… we think this might be his best edit yet.

The look on his face is far better suited to a man binge-watching carb-TV than one answering complex questions about life and death.

A whole lot of work went into it – obviously.

And we all reckon it was totally worth it.

We agree with Matt.

READ MORE

The end credits of the Golden Girls seem hilariously apt for the daily briefing

Source Darren Dutton Image Darren Dutton