“How to Lincoln” – another brilliant lip-synch from Sarah Cooper

As mass protests against systemic racism raged across the US – and elsewhere – Donald Trump had this astonishing take on his own presidency.

Trump: I think I’ve done more for the black community than any other President and let’s take a pass on Abraham Lincoln because he did good but although it’s always questionable, you know in other words the end result

Harris: Well we are free Mr. President pic.twitter.com/advWPuSKwv — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 12, 2020

Moving on …lip-synch genius Sarah Cooper turned her attention to the baffling statement – three times, in fact, but we picked the first one.

How to Lincoln pic.twitter.com/zerw0PVs9x — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) June 14, 2020

We don’t know how she does it, but she manages to lay bare the President’s inner thoughts every time.

Here’s how Twitter reacted.

National treasure. I love her so much. 👇🏻 https://t.co/7c34xEGhzu — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) June 14, 2020

The two-handed water glass at the end, I mean… #SarahCooperFanClub https://t.co/cbR1QWCdxI — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) June 15, 2020

This comment from Julian Velard seems bang on the money.

Outside of a cultural awakening, @sarahcpr may be the greatest piece of Trump’s legacy. https://t.co/p41RJSB95s — Julian Velard (@julianvelard) June 15, 2020

Now, go and watch the other two versions.

