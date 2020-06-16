“How to Lincoln” – another brilliant lip-synch from Sarah Cooper
As mass protests against systemic racism raged across the US – and elsewhere – Donald Trump had this astonishing take on his own presidency.
Trump: I think I’ve done more for the black community than any other President and let’s take a pass on Abraham Lincoln because he did good but although it’s always questionable, you know in other words the end result
Harris: Well we are free Mr. President pic.twitter.com/advWPuSKwv
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 12, 2020
Moving on …lip-synch genius Sarah Cooper turned her attention to the baffling statement – three times, in fact, but we picked the first one.
How to Lincoln pic.twitter.com/zerw0PVs9x
— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) June 14, 2020
We don’t know how she does it, but she manages to lay bare the President’s inner thoughts every time.
Here’s how Twitter reacted.
I’m truly deeply obsessed with @sarahcpr https://t.co/uJaz8trADA
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 15, 2020
National treasure. I love her so much. 👇🏻 https://t.co/7c34xEGhzu
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) June 14, 2020
the layers https://t.co/PQi0ZBx3oj
— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) June 15, 2020
The two-handed water glass at the end, I mean… #SarahCooperFanClub https://t.co/cbR1QWCdxI
— Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) June 15, 2020
This comment from Julian Velard seems bang on the money.
Outside of a cultural awakening, @sarahcpr may be the greatest piece of Trump’s legacy. https://t.co/p41RJSB95s
— Julian Velard (@julianvelard) June 15, 2020
Now, go and watch the other two versions.
