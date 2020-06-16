“How to Lincoln” – another brilliant lip-synch from Sarah Cooper

As mass protests against systemic racism raged across the US – and elsewhere – Donald Trump had this astonishing take on his own presidency.

from What GIFs via Gfycat

Moving on …lip-synch genius Sarah Cooper turned her attention to the baffling statement – three times, in fact, but we picked the first one.

We don’t know how she does it, but she manages to lay bare the President’s inner thoughts every time.

Here’s how Twitter reacted.

This comment from Julian Velard seems bang on the money.

Now, go and watch the other two versions.

Source Sarah Cooper Image Sarah Cooper