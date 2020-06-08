“How to bunker” – Sarah Cooper nails Trump’s weird excuse for hiding

We really wish Donald Trump weren’t supplying so much raw material for satirical comedians.

But, seeing as he is, we’re very glad they’re stepping up with brilliant slapdowns like this lip-synch from the amazing Sarah Cooper.

Here’s the original – we have no way of knowing whether he was sitting in his bath.

The reactions to Sarah’s latest sketch have been deservedly impressed.

Bonus: Here’s her equally crushing depiction of why Trump refuses to share his favourite Bible verse.

READ MORE

Donald Trump said he wasn’t hiding in the bunker, he was inspecting it – 13 perfect takedowns

Source Sarah Cooper Image Sarah Cooper