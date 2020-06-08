“How to bunker” – Sarah Cooper nails Trump’s weird excuse for hiding

We really wish Donald Trump weren’t supplying so much raw material for satirical comedians.

But, seeing as he is, we’re very glad they’re stepping up with brilliant slapdowns like this lip-synch from the amazing Sarah Cooper.

How to bunker pic.twitter.com/cu7StjllD0 — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) June 6, 2020

Here’s the original – we have no way of knowing whether he was sitting in his bath.

LISTEN: @realDonaldTrump says “there’s so much fake news going round” as he dispels reports that he went to a bunker on Friday night. During his interview with Fox News Radio’s Brian @kilmeade he also sympathizes with @LelandVittert and his Fox crew who were caught in the chaos. pic.twitter.com/LxVrsEU9Ij — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) June 3, 2020

The reactions to Sarah’s latest sketch have been deservedly impressed.

Genius, thy name is Sarah. https://t.co/gyR0bGIwTt — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 7, 2020

This may be her best one. https://t.co/KU9Jk2U5OP — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) June 6, 2020

Each one just gets better. https://t.co/rBhwAzZgAD — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 7, 2020

Omg. He’s been down in the bunker 2 1/2 times? WTF? Lol. You can’t make this shit up and Sarah Cooper all I can say is 👏🏼 👏🏼 👏🏼 https://t.co/X8o6RcwUtp — JJ (@Jumpforjoy95) June 7, 2020

Bonus: Here’s her equally crushing depiction of why Trump refuses to share his favourite Bible verse.

How to bible pic.twitter.com/Kib5lTdlRt — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) June 3, 2020

