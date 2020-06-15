Donald Trump explained why he walked so slowly down this ramp – 7 perfect takedowns

You will probably have seen by now the video of Donald Trump walking slowly – very slowly – down a ramp at the weekend.

Here’s what the so-called president had to say about it on Twitter.

And here are our favourite things people said in response.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

If you were wondering how Obama tackled the same ramp.

Can’t have been raining that day, right Mr President?

Here it is with music.

And Attenborough. Yes, David Attenborough.

