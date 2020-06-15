Donald Trump explained why he walked so slowly down this ramp – 7 perfect takedowns

You will probably have seen by now the video of Donald Trump walking slowly – very slowly – down a ramp at the weekend.

Trump descended a ramp extremely carefully at the end of his West Point speech today pic.twitter.com/uMG3KyB1V1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2020

Here’s what the so-called president had to say about it on Twitter.

The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery. The last thing I was going to do is “fall” for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2020

And here are our favourite things people said in response.

1.

1. That was not "steep," Spanky

2. That was not ten feet

3. That was not "running" You're a frail, scaredy little bunker baby who is afraid of steps, ramps, and glasses of water. SAD! #RampGate pic.twitter.com/968r8O97E7 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 14, 2020

2.

The ramp I descended upon arriving at the Death Star was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery. The last thing I was going to do is “fall” for the FRN (Fake Rebel News) to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum! pic.twitter.com/ZzahW37Aey — Darth Vader (@DarthVader) June 14, 2020

3.

Donald it was a Scary ramp and you defeated it I saw you run those last 10 feet and you also did a flip and fighted a vampire with a sword you are so cool donald no one is laughing at you or thinking you are old and dumb #MAGA https://t.co/LyBbUdTg3s — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 14, 2020

4.

Using an online protractor tool it looks to me like the ramp is at about an 11 degree downward angle.#TRUMPstroke #TrumpIsNotWell #rampgate pic.twitter.com/VDve6v1gas — Make Anagrams Great Again (@ConserveLetters) June 14, 2020

5.

Maybe you should stop making fun of Joe Biden and your enemies by calling them “Sleepy,” “hiding in the basement,” and accusing them of physical ailments when you yourself aren’t in your prime. I’m not here to make fun of you medically but you’re in a glass house throwing stones. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) June 14, 2020

6.

There’s always a tweet, Trump ramp edition https://t.co/Dbh2PziTmI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 14, 2020

7.

Some people are afraid that when Trump loses he won’t leave the White House. Don’t worry. The Army Corps of Engineers will build a sturdy ramp with solid handrails. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 14, 2020

If you were wondering how Obama tackled the same ramp.

and here's Obama walking up the same ramp it's obviously not "very steep" as Trump claimed pic.twitter.com/tjhZaUZKKy — BebopSpaceCowgirl 🌈💖💚❤️💙💜 (@jomareewade) June 14, 2020

Can’t have been raining that day, right Mr President?

Here it is with music.

This is the video, in case you missed it. The West Point band music adds an extra je ne sais quoi. pic.twitter.com/qx2cLteDQK — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) June 14, 2020

And Attenborough. Yes, David Attenborough.

Donald Trump narrated by Sir David Attenborough #TrumpIsNotWell pic.twitter.com/iaOWApFdQp — ElElegante101 (@skolanach) June 14, 2020

