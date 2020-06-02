Simply 17 funny photoshops of Donald Trump holding a Bible outside church
You’ll have seen by now Donald Trump’s carefully orchestrated photo opportunity of him holding a Bible outside a church.
And if ever there was a time when the so-called president was crying out to be photoshopped – actually, there have been lots of times – then this was it.
Donald Trump is basically begging to be photoshopped after he stood outside this church with a bible. Send us yours and we’ll round up the funniest! #pokechallenge pic.twitter.com/NRuHLBcKj6
— The Poke (@ThePoke) June 2, 2020
And you didn’t disappoint, you really didn’t. Here’s our pick of what you did, along with the best of the rest we spotted today.
1.
— Barbarossa Smith ✨ (@barbarossa69) June 2, 2020
2.
— Dai Lama (@WelshDalaiLama) June 2, 2020
3.
— Archbishop Poet (@morrissey2020) June 2, 2020
4.
Breaking: Donald Trump accidentally proves the existence of God. pic.twitter.com/g4dOopfWEu
— Oonagh (@Okeating) June 2, 2020
5.
God works in mysterious ways. pic.twitter.com/vVzd2mUZvc
— Tokyo Sexwhale (@tokyo_sexwhale) June 2, 2020
6.
— Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) June 2, 2020
7.
— Andrew R (@ExcelPope) June 2, 2020
8.
— Jeffro (@JeffroWon) June 2, 2020
9.
— (@majestic_whine) June 2, 2020
10.
— (@majestic_whine) June 2, 2020
11.
— Sainsbur McManus (@qatgo) June 2, 2020
12.
— aircooled (@martine69373153) June 2, 2020
13.
— Summer Ray (@SummerRay) June 2, 2020
14.
his true Bible pic.twitter.com/LJdnZpREO4
— David Crunelle (@davidcrunelle) June 2, 2020
15.
— Bᴜʀɴʟᴇʏsᴛᴀᴛs / Dave Roberts (@DLRbrts) June 2, 2020
16.
Vaginas? pic.twitter.com/ctfRbLvpDc
— Mark (@Mark_Duffy1) June 2, 2020
17.
— Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) June 2, 2020
READ MORE
Donald Trump posed outside a church holding a Bible – 13 devilishly funny takedowns
Source @ThePoke