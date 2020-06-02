Simply 17 funny photoshops of Donald Trump holding a Bible outside church

You’ll have seen by now Donald Trump’s carefully orchestrated photo opportunity of him holding a Bible outside a church.

And if ever there was a time when the so-called president was crying out to be photoshopped – actually, there have been lots of times – then this was it.

And you didn’t disappoint, you really didn’t. Here’s our pick of what you did, along with the best of the rest we spotted today.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

READ MORE

Donald Trump posed outside a church holding a Bible – 13 devilishly funny takedowns

Source @ThePoke