If you thought you detected some disparities in the way the protests in London were reported in the media this weekend, you weren’t the only one.

The excellent Munya Chawawa put together this rundown of how that went.

British media reporting on the ‘Far-Right’ protests this weekend.🗞🙃 #protests pic.twitter.com/Hqcs0C1D4D — Munya Chawawa (@munyachawawa) June 14, 2020

His report hit the sweet spot with Twitter.

NOOOO I’M CREASING AGAIN — jack rem x (@jackremmington) June 14, 2020

Lost it at "What's the time Mr Wolf", what a reference https://t.co/2oRWBxgJwH — Nick Walker (@nickw84) June 14, 2020

It wasn’t Barty Crease’s first news update. Here he is with a previous Black Lives Matter bulletin.

British media reporting on the Black Lives Matter protests tomorrow. 🗞🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/yHQqmkDcnk — Munya Chawawa (@munyachawawa) June 7, 2020

