“British media reporting on the ‘Far-Right’ protests this weekend”

If you thought you detected some disparities in the way the protests in London were reported in the media this weekend, you weren’t the only one.

The excellent Munya Chawawa put together this rundown of how that went.

His report hit the sweet spot with Twitter.

It wasn’t Barty Crease’s first news update. Here he is with a previous Black Lives Matter bulletin.

