Tommy Robinson’s own words used against him (again) in this hilarious sketch

Comedian Munya Chawawa has done what Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – Tommy Robinson to his fans – has failed to do since he’s been in the public eye.

He has made one of the EDL founder’s rants virtually coherent and very, very funny.

Tommy Robinson’s plans for a race war ruined by train inspector 🚂😂 pic.twitter.com/a7pOVXvh2k — Munya Chawawa (@munyachawawa) June 9, 2020

“I’m very sorry to ruin your race war pre-drinks but you can’t listen to music in here.”

Munya’s edit removes most of the bile from the original – which nobody needs to see – and replaces it with fantastically scathing humour, which is why the sketch has been viewed almost 80,000 times in ten hours.

There have already been hundreds of messages of admiration, like these.

this is too good 😭😂💀 https://t.co/XT8i4Kxh0g — 🐝-List at Capital (@BListAtCapital) June 9, 2020

Singer Ella Eyre said what we were thinking.

PIERS MORGAN 😭😭😭 somebody give this guy a tv show right now https://t.co/k8YRwEtkmG — ella eyre (@EllaEyre) June 9, 2020

We’ll be watching out for that. In the meantime, follow him for more great content.

