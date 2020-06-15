10 (partial) lockdown laughs to boost your spirits

There are changes afoot in some parts of the UK, with shops considered non-essential – such as Primark – now open, and restaurants planning their own openings if they can get the social distancing right.

Against all the odds, funny people on Twitter are still coming up with fresh looks at what’s going on.

File some of these under “laugh or you’ll cry”.

1. Things seem very different after lockdown

2. We aren’t getting the concessions we really want

3. People know what really matters

4. Even when some places are open, it doesn’t mean we’ll want to go there

5. The US seems to have completely given up

6. People are taking whatever precautions they feel necessary

7. Be careful what you wish for

8. Not everybody is following the rules

9. Some people have the worst priorities

10. It’s a complete mystery that the virus hasn’t been defeated

