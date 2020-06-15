10 (partial) lockdown laughs to boost your spirits

There are changes afoot in some parts of the UK, with shops considered non-essential – such as Primark – now open, and restaurants planning their own openings if they can get the social distancing right.

Against all the odds, funny people on Twitter are still coming up with fresh looks at what’s going on.

File some of these under “laugh or you’ll cry”.

1. Things seem very different after lockdown

First time I went into “town” in #Ealing Broadway since March…it’s changed a lot! 😮 pic.twitter.com/CN2FtcpHsi — Tomasz Schafernaker (@Schafernaker) June 13, 2020

2. We aren’t getting the concessions we really want

You still can’t hug your nan but at least you can go to Primark and buy a £1.99 t-shirt emblazoned with ‘the only time I want corona is when it’s served chilled with a wedge of lime’ in sequins. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) June 14, 2020

3. People know what really matters

2019: live, laugh, love 2020: lather, rinse, repeat — .Mela. (@mela_shea) March 21, 2020

4. Even when some places are open, it doesn’t mean we’ll want to go there

I don't care what they say, I won't feel comfortable going to the Gym before there's a Vaccine. Or after there's a vaccine. — chris o'dowd (@BigBoyler) June 11, 2020

5. The US seems to have completely given up

Truly amazing that we stopped taking precautions against the virus because we *checks notes* got bored of it. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 14, 2020

6. People are taking whatever precautions they feel necessary

I heard the 2nd wave of COVID-19 might be happening… pic.twitter.com/Zx7jAT1MUT — christian (@buiyonce) June 14, 2020

7. Be careful what you wish for

2019: I wish I could lay around in my underwear and watch tv all day 2020: lol — Bart (@bartandsoul) April 6, 2020

8. Not everybody is following the rules

So much for social distancing. I had so many people up my ass at the grocery store that three of them charged me for a prostate exam. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) June 14, 2020

9. Some people have the worst priorities

So we can add "Statues of Churchill" alongside "Dominic Cummings' job" to the list "Things Boris Johnson will protect more readily than Nursing Home residents and NHS staff during a pandemic". Gotcha. — Dean Burnett (@garwboy) June 15, 2020

10. It’s a complete mystery that the virus hasn’t been defeated

I don’t understand how COVID is worse than ever after we’ve tried everything from pretending it’s over to pretending it never happened — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) June 14, 2020

READ MORE

People have been musing on pandemic life – our 12 funny favourites

Image @Schafernaker