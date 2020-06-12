People have been musing on pandemic life – our 12 funny favourites

We’re three months into the UK lockdown and trying desperately to keep up with the rules.

They lie somewhere between hiding under the stairs and going full Dominic Cummings, so it might be safer to just have a sit down, a cuppa and read some funny tweets about the whole thing.

1.

Imagine at the start of 2020 if someone had told you to invest in hipster face masks, Zoom and statue salvage. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) June 10, 2020

2.

We're gonna have to retire the expression "avoid it like the plague" because it turns out humans do not do that — Jenny Nicholson (@JennyENicholson) June 12, 2020

3.

I think there should be some sort of government scheme during Covid where if you guess the day of the week correctly on the first try you should get a prize — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) June 11, 2020

4.

flatmate in the other room: why are you making bread again? me: seems like everyone is during lockdown, thought I'd give it a go duck *holding gun*: very good answer — Parker (@panoparker) June 11, 2020

5.

Can't recommend highly enough the economy rate of my 11 year old Ford Focus . Currently doing at least 3 weeks to the gallon. — mike selvey (@selvecricket) June 10, 2020

6.

Overheard: Oh, so you say “All lives matter.” Then you should wear your damn mask in the store. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 11, 2020

7.

This new Avril Lavigne song is a belter pic.twitter.com/eX4TZo4uYt — Matt Richardson (@MattRichardson3) June 11, 2020

8.

Matt Hancock has dragged along Dido to todays #dailybriefing

Tomorrow we get Grant Shapps with Susan Boyle — end of daves ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) June 11, 2020

9.

Just bought condoms and the cashier didn't try to hi-five me. Covid has changed the world — Pessimus Prime Minister (@BigJDubz) June 11, 2020

10.

11.

Social distancing at 36,000ft now possible…. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/qPMoH8FQm2 — CivMilAir ✈ (@CivMilAir) June 11, 2020

12.

I joined my local area group on FB. So far they just report on how long the queue is at the McDonald’s drive through. — Hayley Ellis (@Hayles_Ellis) June 11, 2020

