Only 4 responses you need to today’s Daily Mail’s front page about Winston Churchill’s statue

It’s fair to say the Daily Mail is angry – really angry – that the statue of Winston Churchill has been boarded up ahead of protests in London this weekend.

It’s not the first time this has happened, and neither is it the only statue that’s been boarded up, but it’s this one that the Mail is particularly excited about.

And here are the only 4 responses you need.

Similar but different was this, from the Express.

Just in case anyone’s still in any doubt.

