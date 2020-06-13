Only 4 responses you need to today’s Daily Mail’s front page about Winston Churchill’s statue

It’s fair to say the Daily Mail is angry – really angry – that the statue of Winston Churchill has been boarded up ahead of protests in London this weekend.

It’s not the first time this has happened, and neither is it the only statue that’s been boarded up, but it’s this one that the Mail is particularly excited about.

And here are the only 4 responses you need.

And we've gone full circle: a campaign that began in protest at the murder of an actual black man and moved onto concern about the enslavement and murder of millions, is reduced to what happens to a piece of stone that has been covered up briefly. pic.twitter.com/zExngsxylu — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) June 12, 2020

It’s a fucking statue you weird freaks. Set our greatest hero free? What do you think he’s gonna do? Run off to the rest of the Churchills in the forest? pic.twitter.com/vyu2lQOVwp — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 12, 2020

Pandemic kills 60,000

Economy crashes 20%

But we’re reduced to this: pic.twitter.com/JcWsL2aQJg — Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) June 12, 2020

Do the Mail think he’s trapped in there like Han Solo pic.twitter.com/1VIhiwcDjw — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 12, 2020

Similar but different was this, from the Express.

he’s literally been entombed for 55 years pic.twitter.com/qMGJmXsgpc — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) June 12, 2020

Just in case anyone’s still in any doubt.

(He’s not actually alive in that box) https://t.co/fnF3LWXhzf — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) June 12, 2020

