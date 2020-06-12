Winston Churchill’s statue’s been boarded up – 17 resolutely non-serious things people said about it

There’s been no shortage of serious and furious – and often seriously furious – comment about the statue of Winston Churchill being boarded up over fears it could be vandalised this weekend.

Although, it has to be said, it’s not the first time this sort of thing has happened, and Churchill is not the only statue being boarded up today.

Anyway, this is not the place for those comments. This is the place for stuff like this …

1.

Imagine they took it off and David Blaine was inside pic.twitter.com/ljNujFyKFb — alistair green (@mralistairgreen) June 12, 2020

2.

Just pretend he’s going to the toilet https://t.co/TOQBJWgAYv — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 12, 2020

3.

if Debbie McGee is on the plinth when the box is removed, that will be impressive pic.twitter.com/W7uOV7HtRu — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) June 12, 2020

4.

If this comes down and they’ve replaced it with a statue of Dominic Cummings it might be peak lockdown trolling. pic.twitter.com/n6LZcdOT4u — Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) June 12, 2020

5.

Not sure they’ve got the face quite right. https://t.co/o7jYwnUNoz — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) June 12, 2020

6.

Churchill has met his portaloo. pic.twitter.com/JI2s2K1F3Y — Dave Lee (@davelee1968) June 12, 2020

7.

Ah, the pencil I ordered from Amazon has arrived. pic.twitter.com/Clk6eLJI8m — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) June 12, 2020

8.

They could at least decorated it with some of his best quotes pic.twitter.com/2tVkSYB7AZ — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) June 12, 2020

9.

This is just his pupa stage before he emerges as Mothra and fights Godzilla in Hyde Park https://t.co/iTNIC5z9gl — Greg Jenner: 'DEAD FAMOUS OUT NOW!' (@greg_jenner) June 12, 2020

10.

🎼 Churchill in a box, I know I know this is serious pic.twitter.com/nNl5U37wZC — . (@twlldun) June 12, 2020

11.

Not that any further comparison is needed: but while Boris Johnson bragged about shaking hands with coronavirus patients, Churchill is following the guidelines and self-isolating. pic.twitter.com/EEPqcbhKkc — Tom Peck (@tompeck) June 12, 2020

12.

Clever move by Boris Johnson, aligning Churchill to himself by hiding him in a fridge https://t.co/bSBrEcjwLD — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) June 12, 2020

13.

WITH a couple of simple additions it is easy to keep the #churchill statue safe whilst allowing people to identify it pic.twitter.com/HqVqukm31n — 𝗧𝘄𝗼𝗽 𝗧𝘄𝗶𝗽𝘀 (@TwopTwips) June 12, 2020

14.

15.

Boris Johnson will be taking questions at this afternoon's Covid press conference pic.twitter.com/iJVsCmmCCm — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) June 12, 2020

16.

What would be amazing is if the statue had actually been nicked and replaced by this box https://t.co/aVXl38A4kP — Jonn Elledge (@JonnElledge) June 12, 2020

17.

Okay, this one does make a serious point. Very serious.

a lump of bronze gets more ppe than healthcare workers, normal country https://t.co/bYaNS2FRKi — Astrid🌻 (@gee_astrid) June 12, 2020

