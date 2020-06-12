Donald Trump invited a tweeter to play golf and the response was a hole in one

We all know Donald Trump spends a lot of time on Twitter, boasting about his ratings, retweeting praise or making accusations against opponents.

One tweeter discovered that the President also reads his notifications, and what happened next was as hilarious as it was astonishing.

Wow, that was a wild few minutes where the actual President of the USA was following me on Twitter and even sent me a message. Shame it ended so badly 😭 pic.twitter.com/KejDKTleNu — Liam Bennett (@ljkbennett) June 11, 2020

Of course, we can’t be totally certain that this really happened, but it does seem like something Trump would do.

At almost 111,000 retweets after 18 hours, it looks as though most people are taking Liam Bennett‘s post at face value and so are we.

Here are a few of the things people have been saying about it.

Trump slides into Liam's DMs. https://t.co/MgjgAEJ8ZC — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) June 11, 2020

This is a wonderfully poignant short story in four panels. https://t.co/YLDntn7cy4 — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) June 11, 2020

Comedian Sarah Cooper, whose lip-synchs of Trump’s own words have been eviscerating the President for our entertainment, had this observation.

He really doesn’t do any work does he — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) June 11, 2020

Not unless he counts finding the capslock button as work.

READ MORE

How to get blocked by the CIA – a play in four acts

Source Liam Bennett Image Liam Bennett, Guardian