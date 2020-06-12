The daily briefing got an 80s quiz show ending and it worked a lot better than it should

Darren Dutton has been entertaining himself – and the rest of us – by adding credits and titles to the coronavirus daily briefings, so when he noticed that Matt Hancock had ended one of them as though he were a game show host, he acted accordingly.

Is it just me or did Matt Hancock sign off like an 80s tv quiz show host in today's briefing? pic.twitter.com/T8V4jfC0gr — Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) June 8, 2020

At a drop in GDP of over 20%, we doubt many in the government think the price is right, but the show’s theme tune seemed like a great match.

Twitter loved it.

This may be the best thing I’ve seen on Twitter this year 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 (c/o @Darren_Dutton) pic.twitter.com/4G1yL1tZjG — Erron Gordon (@errongordon) June 9, 2020

Can't stop watching this 🤭 https://t.co/NmwWmij9fr — Karin Giannone (@KarinBBC) June 9, 2020

And Bully's special prize…a second wave of Covid-19! Hah just kidding! It's a speed(of Dominic Cummings flying up the A1 to Durham)boat! https://t.co/ocyfviV4FL — Martha O'Sullivan (@MarthaEllenOS) June 11, 2020

Iain Cameron imagined how the show might have gone.

Featuring those classic rounds, 'Guess Today's Govt Policy', 'Make Up A Number', and 'Where's Johnson'? 🙄🤨 https://t.co/XemAI9AV6l — Iain Cameron (@bluesenthused) June 9, 2020

Source Darren Dutton Image Darren Dutton