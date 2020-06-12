The daily briefing got an 80s quiz show ending and it worked a lot better than it should

Darren Dutton has been entertaining himself – and the rest of us – by adding credits and titles to the coronavirus daily briefings, so when he noticed that Matt Hancock had ended one of them as though he were a game show host, he acted accordingly.

At a drop in GDP of over 20%, we doubt many in the government think the price is right, but the show’s theme tune seemed like a great match.

Twitter loved it.

Iain Cameron imagined how the show might have gone.

Source Darren Dutton Image Darren Dutton