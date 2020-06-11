Nigel Farage has broadcast his last show on LBC – our 6 favourite farewells

It’s only a few days since the owners of LBC, Global Radio, promised to observe a minute’s silence for George Floyd and make a ‘sustained effort to evolve for the better’.

Lots of people like Nish Kumar wondered how that sat with its continued employment of Nigel Farage.

I'm sorry I was under the impression that you were the people who employed Nigel Farage but I guess I'm mistaken https://t.co/I1LbzA6VYU — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) June 8, 2020

And today Farage is an LBC presenter no more after the station said he was stepping down with immediate effect.

Nigel Farage’s contract with LBC is up very shortly and, following discussions with him, Nigel is stepping down from LBC with immediate effect. We thank Nigel for the enormous contribution he has made to LBC and wish him well. — LBC (@LBC) June 11, 2020

There was no shortage of comment on Twitter, of course, and these are our 6 favourite farewells.

Another hideous statue toppled. https://t.co/rG8u4SN7Hk — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) June 11, 2020

https://twitter.com/dannywallace/status/1271100712840318977?s=20

No more making plans for Nigel on @LBC — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 11, 2020

Nigel Farage is stepping down to spend more time yelling angrily on beaches around the UK. — Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) June 11, 2020

Nigel Farage has stepped down from LBC. Goose stepped down, presumably. — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) June 11, 2020

We got our station back. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 11, 2020

This seemed to sum up what a lot of people were thinking.

https://twitter.com/miffythegamer/status/1271074526449762306?s=20

Of if you prefer it in two words.

Just in the interests of balance and all that, some people were very sorry to see him go.

BIG mistake letting @Nigel_Farage go. His show was one of the few reasons I listened in. Many others will now feel the same. — David Kavanagh (@DramBooks) June 11, 2020

But there was some advice for them too.

Those who will miss hearing Nigel Farage's views on LBC can simply adjust their radio from 97.3 to 1950. — Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) June 11, 2020

PS

How we should all remember @Nigel_Farage "My mummy says you hate foreigners." pic.twitter.com/YCXxQH4xjh — The Sun Apologies (@SunApology) June 11, 2020

