Nigel Farage has broadcast his last show on LBC – our 6 favourite farewells

It’s only a few days since the owners of LBC, Global Radio, promised to observe a minute’s silence for George Floyd and make a ‘sustained effort to evolve for the better’.

Lots of people like Nish Kumar wondered how that sat with its continued employment of Nigel Farage.

And today Farage is an LBC presenter no more after the station said he was stepping down with immediate effect.

There was no shortage of comment on Twitter, of course, and these are our 6 favourite farewells.

This seemed to sum up what a lot of people were thinking.

Of if you prefer it in two words.

Just in the interests of balance and all that, some people were very sorry to see him go.

But there was some advice for them too.

