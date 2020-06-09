This lawyer’s takedown of Nigel Farage on GMB is a supremely satisfying watch

A very satisfying moment on Good Morning Britain today when Nigel Farage was banging on about how awful it was that Black Lives Matters protestors had toppled the statue of a slave trader in Bristol.

We’re not here for what he had to say, however, but what lawyer and activist Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu had to say in response.

In the takedown of the week stakes, it’s going to be hard to beat.

Evergreen.

Why allow that prick on TV to talk about racism? Is it basically saying "we are booking Britain's most famous actual racist for balance" ? — Robin Turner (@robinturner) June 9, 2020

“I understand that you are struggling to be relevant” 😂👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/gmQdZShMJk — Pepe Silvia (@bartrumus1986) June 9, 2020

And here is Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu on Twitter, along with her fellow guest on GMB today, Professor Kate Williams.

"The only thing Nigel Farage is an expert on is his backside because every word out of his mouth stinks" I don't hold back as this #WhiteSupremacist spews rubbish .@KateWilliamsme & I respond to his utter lie that #BlackLivesMatter is Far Left/Marxist to defund Police on #GMB pic.twitter.com/vJr8zVU6kE — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) June 9, 2020

it is a disgraceful lie and it is spreading dangerous hate. This is inciting race hatred. — Prof Kate Williams (@KateWilliamsme) June 9, 2020

