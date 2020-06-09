This lawyer’s takedown of Nigel Farage on GMB is a supremely satisfying watch

A very satisfying moment on Good Morning Britain today when Nigel Farage was banging on about how awful it was that Black Lives Matters protestors had toppled the statue of a slave trader in Bristol.

We’re not here for what he had to say, however, but what lawyer and activist Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu had to say in response.

In the takedown of the week stakes, it’s going to be hard to beat.

Evergreen.

And here is Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu on Twitter, along with her fellow guest on GMB today, Professor Kate Williams.

