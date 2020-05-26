Michael Spicer hilariously struggles to rein in Donald Trump’s nonsense from the Room Next Door
Michael Spicer‘s sketches are happy little oases of reason in the chaos of 2020 politics, and this recent Room Next Door recording – created for The Late Late Show With James Corden – is one of his best.
We’d probably all benefit from a pillow to scream into right now.
Here’s how The Late Late Show described it.
Donald Trump's new advisor @MrMichaelSpicer can't stop the president's COVID-19 press conference from transitioning into absurdityhttps://t.co/EwCZz30Hq7 pic.twitter.com/gwQvwwWD0r
— The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) May 20, 2020
This is just a taste of the love Twitter has shown for the sketch.
Nailed it. Again.
We'll done Mr Spicer. A nation salutes you. No, not that nation, this nation. And probably others. And actually that one as well. Mostly. 😂 https://t.co/KfMj4mLK0G
— Dr Alan Watson (@DrAlanWatson) May 20, 2020
Aaah! Stunning. I’m in awe of the fact that these keep getting better. You’re like a comedic high jumper breaking your own record with each jump.
— Chaz Hutton (@chazhutton) May 20, 2020
Michael, these sketches are genuinely the only place I can stand to listen to trump's voice 👏
— The girl with the gerbil tattoo (@gerbillady) May 22, 2020
Ben Woolnough had this apt remark to make.
I feel privileged to have witnessed your Transition into Greatness this past year or so @MrMichaelSpicer !
— Ben Woolnough (@benhoward_w) May 20, 2020
