Michael Spicer hilariously struggles to rein in Donald Trump’s nonsense from the Room Next Door

Michael Spicer‘s sketches are happy little oases of reason in the chaos of 2020 politics, and this recent Room Next Door recording – created for The Late Late Show With James Corden – is one of his best.

We’d probably all benefit from a pillow to scream into right now.

Here’s how The Late Late Show described it.

This is just a taste of the love Twitter has shown for the sketch.

Ben Woolnough had this apt remark to make.

Source The Late Late Show Image The Late Late Show