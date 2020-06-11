Everyone’s enjoying this brilliant on-air takedown of Nigel Farage after it was announced he was leaving LBC

Farewell then, Nigel Farage, who won’t be doing his radio show on LBC again after they announced his departure with immediate effect.

If you only listen to one moment from his LBC show – and no-one in their right mind would surely listen to any more – then make it this one, a brilliantly done prank call that went viral all over again today.

So your LBC career is over @Nigel_Farage, but we’ll always have that tender moment we shared pic.twitter.com/CyyoQkANY2 — Mark🌹🏳️‍🌈 (@BasementShaxx) June 11, 2020

Ah, the look on his face.

It's my proudest moment — Mark🌹🏳️‍🌈 (@BasementShaxx) June 11, 2020

the deadpan is just perfect — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) June 11, 2020

And to give it its full credit …

credit to @theCJS for writing the joke — Mark🌹🏳️‍🌈 (@BasementShaxx) June 11, 2020

Beautifully done, and no better way to remember him.

Source Twitter @BasementShaxx