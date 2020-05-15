The Daily Mail front page about teachers must try harder – the only 7 responses you need

With the new slogan of “Stay Alert” replacing “Stay Home”, the narrative has shifted towards boosting the economy, which means reopening schools.

Many teachers, and others, have serious misgivings, but the Daily Mail’s Friday front page used the language of war they love so much to persuade their readers to back the move.

The stance wasn’t a popular one. These reactions show why.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Author and comedy writer, James Felton, had a question.

READ MORE

This Daily Mail story about Germany’s response to Covid-19 is peak Daily Mail

Image Daily Mail via @AllieHBNews