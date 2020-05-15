The Daily Mail front page about teachers must try harder – the only 7 responses you need

With the new slogan of “Stay Alert” replacing “Stay Home”, the narrative has shifted towards boosting the economy, which means reopening schools.

Many teachers, and others, have serious misgivings, but the Daily Mail’s Friday front page used the language of war they love so much to persuade their readers to back the move.

The stance wasn’t a popular one. These reactions show why.

1.

That World War 2 spirit again. Kamikaze. pic.twitter.com/kc5TBOcxzl — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) May 14, 2020

2.

Nice to see the daily mail has gone from weird racist nonsense paper to actively trying to kill all teachers pic.twitter.com/7S3fQY84BX — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) May 14, 2020

3.

“I want you all to solve this maths problem. If the PM says 30,000 dead and the experts say 60,000 how many secret children does the PM have?” pic.twitter.com/IPT00sfHLx — Paul Jenkins (@fourfoot) May 14, 2020

4.

fu – and i can't stress this enough – cking hell pic.twitter.com/eNWPKJP8eV — alex kealy (@alexkealy) May 14, 2020

5.

didn't realise when i started my job in september i was signing up for the fucking avengers https://t.co/4vmYGsBO4h — eugénie (@meemstd) May 14, 2020

6.

Don't give them a single extra penny. Just let us clap for them while they die. https://t.co/RCQg6ovkZ7 — Christopher (@BlueprintPod) May 14, 2020

7.

"Some teachers may die, but it's a sacrifice we're willing to make" pic.twitter.com/xHofHUoQwN — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) May 14, 2020

Author and comedy writer, James Felton, had a question.

did coronavirus write this pic.twitter.com/tzkJusE9vC — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 14, 2020

READ MORE

This Daily Mail story about Germany’s response to Covid-19 is peak Daily Mail

Image Daily Mail via @AllieHBNews