Ivanka Trump’s message to Americans unlocked the boss level of patronising – 11 scathing responses

In what was presumably supposed to be an inspirational address to Americans, Ivanka Trump managed to unlock the boss level of patronising, assuring people that the hardships they face right now would make them better people – as they had for her.

Ivanka Trump: "I've found that my greatest personal growth has arisen from times of discomfort and uncertainty." pic.twitter.com/Vy9Loay4Bm — The Hill (@thehill) June 6, 2020

People struggled to imagine what hardships the favourite child of a billionaire might have endured, and we particularly enjoyed these reactions.

1.

Indeed, your memior. That time you ran out of La Prarie Skin Cavier Concealer Fondation and had to resort to Creme de la Mer Moisturizing Cream and you survived, dear girl. You survived! https://t.co/eNJqfT6Ere — Oscar Nunez (@OscarNunezLA) June 6, 2020

2.

All this video needs is a laugh track and it’s an SNL cold open https://t.co/8YvQozEsJW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 6, 2020

3.

Is this the orientation video for her sweatshop workers https://t.co/34z2tOnb5X — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) June 7, 2020

4.

So pleased the queen of white privilege is speaking out about her years of experience in the field of racism. https://t.co/HbBB4Cbg4A — John Rain CBE (@MrKenShabby) June 6, 2020

5.

She can't have grown much during the 3 nanoseconds of discomfort and uncertainty in her life. https://t.co/4hGgLq8jFI — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) June 6, 2020

6.

A modern day Marie Antoinette except without the good hair https://t.co/C4ejyFggeb — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) June 6, 2020

7.

And from your dad’s wallet and coattails.

Don’t forget that bit. 👍 https://t.co/l0B8f9h1ap — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) June 7, 2020

8.

who is this — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) June 6, 2020

9.

10.

This is like something from a John Carpenter film. The entire family is profoundly, irretrievably deluded. https://t.co/sBMpNTlNNr — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) June 7, 2020

11.

Ivanka Trump does not know, and has never known, how much a gallon of milk costs. https://t.co/qkqTJlRwCA — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) June 7, 2020

Her choice of background presented an opportunity.

Not sure whose bright idea it was to have her deliver this message in front of a blue background, but… I made some edits. https://t.co/ZlMIoa22wr pic.twitter.com/CpmiujXpEw — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 6, 2020

Seeing as Ivanka had invoked the name of Star Wars, Mark Hamill deserves the last word with this comprehensive takedown of the President.

Sadly for our country, your father fails in every aspect of that Joseph Campbell quote. He has proven himself completely unready to be President. He has shown his "character" & how profoundly unworthy & unfit he is for the office he holds. A real hero would realize this & resign. https://t.co/JpApPoFffg — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 6, 2020

READ MORE

Ivanka Trump’s bible quote went down like a snake in the garden – the only 5 takedowns you need

Source The Hill Image The Hill, CNN