Ivanka Trump’s bible quote went down like a snake in the garden – the only 5 takedowns you need

In the midst of the most widespread protests seen during his presidency, Donald Trump has been stoking anger with his tweets – calling the protesters “thugs”. His daughter Ivanka took a different tack.

“This is what the Lord said: I have heard your prayer and seen your tears. I will heal you.” 2 Kings 20:5 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 31, 2020

Twitter wasn’t convinced that there was genuine concern behind the message, and the takedowns were biblical.

1.

Sweatshop Barbie googles a passage: https://t.co/L5CDUOrraN — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) May 31, 2020

2.

3.

fuck. Ivanka™ decided her brand needed the occasional 100% insincere scripture post. such a Stepford fascist. https://t.co/7BNDgdiL7h — Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) May 31, 2020

4.

This is what your father said: "When the looting starts, the shooting starts" https://t.co/m4us9rLmLg — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) May 31, 2020

5.

Thoughts and prayers for America's burning cities. What a joke https://t.co/xjizRxwOEJ — Scott Greer (@ScottMGreer) May 31, 2020

The final word is from the excellent @TheTweetOfGod account, who spoke on behalf of its character.

Don't you ever fucking quote Me again, you hideous witch. https://t.co/A7fGl1qU9g — God (@TheTweetOfGod) May 31, 2020

