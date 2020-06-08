How to get blocked by the CIA – a play in four acts

A Twitter post by writer @iancanwrite has gone viral because …well, see for yourself.

It’s an oldie but a goodie.

Although not everyone believed Ian had actually pulled it off, it made a lot of people laugh – and laughter is a solid currency right now.

Of course, @iancanwrite’s joke could open the door for a new means of communication that would fly straight under their radar.

A new download record could be on the cards.

Source @iancanwrite Image CIA @iancanwrite