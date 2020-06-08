How to get blocked by the CIA – a play in four acts
A Twitter post by writer @iancanwrite has gone viral because …well, see for yourself.
If I mysteriously disappear, this will be why pic.twitter.com/DAV8GgZfC5
— iancanwrite (@iancanwrite) June 7, 2020
It’s an oldie but a goodie.
Although not everyone believed Ian had actually pulled it off, it made a lot of people laugh – and laughter is a solid currency right now.
In a world where LOL has lost all meaning, this literally made laugh out loud. #WhatsUpDog https://t.co/H5VGzBcMsT
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 7, 2020
Ok, I needed this laugh. https://t.co/tYo1EK6qxg
— N. K. Jemisin (@nkjemisin) June 7, 2020
That's a damn impressive troll… https://t.co/vP3ldZHsBx
— Jake Williams (@MalwareJake) June 7, 2020
Not all heros wear capes https://t.co/TTWmOSOrRI
— Tommy G (@TommyG) June 7, 2020
Of course, @iancanwrite’s joke could open the door for a new means of communication that would fly straight under their radar.
Just for this, I'm going to create an end-to-end encrypted chat app named "UpDog". The CIA will catch on.
— Bryan Elliott (@fordiman) June 7, 2020
A new download record could be on the cards.
