How to get blocked by the CIA – a play in four acts

A Twitter post by writer @iancanwrite has gone viral because …well, see for yourself.

If I mysteriously disappear, this will be why pic.twitter.com/DAV8GgZfC5 — iancanwrite (@iancanwrite) June 7, 2020

It’s an oldie but a goodie.

Although not everyone believed Ian had actually pulled it off, it made a lot of people laugh – and laughter is a solid currency right now.

In a world where LOL has lost all meaning, this literally made laugh out loud. #WhatsUpDog https://t.co/H5VGzBcMsT — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 7, 2020

That's a damn impressive troll… https://t.co/vP3ldZHsBx — Jake Williams (@MalwareJake) June 7, 2020

Not all heros wear capes https://t.co/TTWmOSOrRI — Tommy G (@TommyG) June 7, 2020

Of course, @iancanwrite’s joke could open the door for a new means of communication that would fly straight under their radar.

Just for this, I'm going to create an end-to-end encrypted chat app named "UpDog". The CIA will catch on. — Bryan Elliott (@fordiman) June 7, 2020

A new download record could be on the cards.

