The woman leading these protests in Hollywood went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself

People love this clip of the woman leading the peaceful protests in Hollywood Blvd today.

She was being interviewed by ABC when a police officer tried to intervene and what happened next had the entire internet cheering.

Lmaooo I stan this woman leading the protest in Hollywood Blvd. pic.twitter.com/gAMy51p4SD — J (@CaliBruinn) June 2, 2020

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

A Queen, a Leader, someone find her @ 😭 — J (@CaliBruinn) June 3, 2020

what makes me kinda apprehensive is that if there wasn’t a whole white man (interviewer) next to her (& a camera), i swear the police wouldn’t have any problem in shoving her away. but sis said: pic.twitter.com/R8Fnvw440o — ❀ renée / रैने (@reneejaiswal) June 3, 2020

And here she is!

IG @ phyve_kisses, go show her love!! pic.twitter.com/QLlmhCkaMP — J (@CaliBruinn) June 3, 2020

To conclude …

she’s an icon, she’s a legend, and she is the moment… now cmon now! pic.twitter.com/oqsbeNGwGp — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) June 3, 2020

READ MORE

This Chris Rock routine about ‘bad apples’ went viral for reasons that will become immediately apparent

Source @CaliBruinn