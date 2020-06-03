The woman leading these protests in Hollywood went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself

People love this clip of the woman leading the peaceful protests in Hollywood Blvd today.

She was being interviewed by ABC when a police officer tried to intervene and what happened next had the entire internet cheering.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

And here she is!

To conclude …

READ MORE

This Chris Rock routine about ‘bad apples’ went viral for reasons that will become immediately apparent

Source @CaliBruinn