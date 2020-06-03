The woman leading these protests in Hollywood went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself
People love this clip of the woman leading the peaceful protests in Hollywood Blvd today.
She was being interviewed by ABC when a police officer tried to intervene and what happened next had the entire internet cheering.
Lmaooo I stan this woman leading the protest in Hollywood Blvd. pic.twitter.com/gAMy51p4SD
— J (@CaliBruinn) June 2, 2020
And just a few of the things people were saying about it.
A Queen, a Leader, someone find her @ 😭
— J (@CaliBruinn) June 3, 2020
Iconic AF 👉🏽 pic.twitter.com/LCTlmA4bx3
— Dü-Łiçious (@monsieurdnguyen) June 2, 2020
— Koo’sWinterBear⁷ᴰ²⟭⟬🐯🐰⟬⟭ (@KoosWntrBear) June 3, 2020
Eternal mood 😭 pic.twitter.com/r7cByF5FpQ
— K. 💫 (@callmekxxx) June 3, 2020
what makes me kinda apprehensive is that if there wasn’t a whole white man (interviewer) next to her (& a camera), i swear the police wouldn’t have any problem in shoving her away. but sis said: pic.twitter.com/R8Fnvw440o
— ❀ renée / रैने (@reneejaiswal) June 3, 2020
And here she is!
IG @ phyve_kisses, go show her love!! pic.twitter.com/QLlmhCkaMP
— J (@CaliBruinn) June 3, 2020
To conclude …
she’s an icon, she’s a legend, and she is the moment… now cmon now! pic.twitter.com/oqsbeNGwGp
— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) June 3, 2020
Source @CaliBruinn