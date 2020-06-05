Comeback of the day

To the US, where the Colorado Springs Police Department expressed its hopes for a peaceful night, but also concern that people had started wearing gas masks.

CSPD is hoping for a peaceful night, but we are being told that protesters are now donning gas masks.

. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) June 4, 2020

And it got lots of entirely appropriate responses.

How tone deaf are you guys — Mike 🥨 (@Piemations) June 4, 2020

“we gassed people and now they’re wearing gas masks” wow you have the whole detective department help you with that one? — Molly Priddy (@mollypriddy) June 4, 2020

Maybe don’t gas anybody then. — Alexandra Erin (@AlexandraErin) June 4, 2020

But this one, highlighted on Reddit, probably said it best.

