Comeback of the day

To the US, where the Colorado Springs Police Department expressed its hopes for a peaceful night, but also concern that people had started wearing gas masks.

And it got lots of entirely appropriate responses.

But this one, highlighted on Reddit, probably said it best.

READ MORE

The full transcript of Donald Trump’s response to this question about trust in the police is simply extraordinary

Source Reddit u/Mrzeldaootfan Image ITV screengrab Twitter