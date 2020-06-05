‘Absolute class from the West Brom social media team’

Twitter exchange of the week comes courtesy of the West Bromwich Albion social media team.

The football club showed its support for ‘Blackout Tuesday’, in which TV and radio stations changed their programming to reflect on the death of George Floyd in police custody, but not all of their followers appreciated it.

‘I’m sad there are 282 total shitlords who apparently love the stand this dumb asshole is taking…’

dae_giovanni

‘WBA are one of the most progressive teams, some of the first black players to be stars in the UK played there, and this is right in line. i’m more amazed the ham headed fuckwit didn’t realise who he supported.’ Smished