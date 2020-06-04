This couple found lockdown love but their strict routine is not for everyone, it’s fair to say

The Guardian’s done a rather lovely piece about the ‘whirlwind romances of lockdown’, the couples in new relationships who took the plunge and moved in together rather than spend months apart during the pandemic.

There are lots of couples featured but one in particular caught the attention because of their particular daily routine which, it’s fair to say, is not to everyone’s tastes.

‘Every day, they stick to a strict schedule of thrice-daily exercise (a morning 5k run, a yoga class and evening high-intensity interval training workout), meditate, listen to a podcast together, cook and have a ‘deep chat’ about their families or childhoods. ‘We do an audit later in the day,’ says McGarey, ‘to make sure that we’ve ticked everything off.’

And @Tweet_Dec wasn’t the only person to spot it. It was the ‘audit’ that got people most but … there was so much to choose from.

