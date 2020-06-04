Remember when Trump refused to pick a favourite bible reading? It’s even funnier as a lip-synch

Having recently weaponised the bible, while also showing a fondness for a bit of that gas that brings tears to your eyes, Donald Trump has directly appealed to fundamentalist Christian America.

It’s somewhat ironic, given that this clip shows that he hasn’t a clue what’s in the book he so dramatically waved about for a photo-opportunity.

1. You mention that the Bible is your favorite book !!!

2. What are your favorite Bible verses ? – I don't want to get into it

3. The Bible means a lot to me

4. Are you a New or Old testament guy ? – Probably equal

5. The Bible is just incredible

6. The Bible is special 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iQaYg6xfot — The Caring Atheist (@Caring_Atheist) August 21, 2019

With the video back in the public eye, the hugely talented Sarah Cooper has made a lip-synch of it – and it’s hilarious.

How to bible pic.twitter.com/Kib5lTdlRt — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) June 3, 2020

We don’t know how she does it, but these videos seem to project the President’s many foibles into the light, and we’re very much here for it.

Sheer perfection from Sarah Cooper @sarahcpr as always.

This is how it sounds when someone gives a book report on a book they've never read. 🤣#Masterful_BS https://t.co/R1JQj4lFgP — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 3, 2020

She’s just so good at this. https://t.co/71sir5a5A4 — chris o'dowd (@BigBoyler) June 3, 2020

It’s something very special https://t.co/ZZpUn7YNeg — Tom Morello (@tmorello) June 3, 2020

We think Franklin Leonard pretty much nails it with this reaction.

When the history is written, it's distinctly possible that @sarahcpr may end up being the best thing to come of the Trump presidency. https://t.co/T9R1bV0hg7 — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) June 3, 2020

