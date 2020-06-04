Remember when Trump refused to pick a favourite bible reading? It’s even funnier as a lip-synch

Having recently weaponised the bible, while also showing a fondness for a bit of that gas that brings tears to your eyes, Donald Trump has directly appealed to fundamentalist Christian America.

It’s somewhat ironic, given that this clip shows that he hasn’t a clue what’s in the book he so dramatically waved about for a photo-opportunity.

With the video back in the public eye, the hugely talented Sarah Cooper has made a lip-synch of it – and it’s hilarious.

We don’t know how she does it, but these videos seem to project the President’s many foibles into the light, and we’re very much here for it.

We think Franklin Leonard pretty much nails it with this reaction.

Source Sarah Cooper Image Sarah Cooper, @caring_atheist