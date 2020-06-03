This priest’s takedown of bible-waving Donald Trump went viral because it says it all in a single sentence

There’s been no shortage of criticism of Donald Trump and his response to, well, pretty much everything.

But few people have put it quite so well – or succinctly – as this man, an American priest called Robert Hendrickson who had this to say about the so-called president on Twitter.

‘Couldn’t put it better,’ said actor @StephenMangan who was one of many, many people to share his words on Twitter.

Not everyone agreed with him, naturally.

Email Inbox summary this morning: “You’re a repulsive left wing stooge who made me leave the Epiacopal Church 30 years ago. Take your demon liberalism and shove it! You should move to Haiti!” “Thank you for saying things that I’ve had a hard time saying.” A nice balance. — Robert Hendrickson (@FrRHendrickson) June 3, 2020

God grant me the strength not to engage trolls, the kindness to engage with honest disagreement, and the wisdom to know the difference. — Robert Hendrickson (@FrRHendrickson) June 3, 2020

READ MORE

Simply 17 funny photoshops of Donald Trump holding a Bible outside church

Source @FrRHendrickson H/T @StephenMangan