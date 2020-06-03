This priest’s takedown of bible-waving Donald Trump went viral because it says it all in a single sentence

There’s been no shortage of criticism of Donald Trump and his response to, well, pretty much everything.

But few people have put it quite so well – or succinctly – as this man, an American priest called Robert Hendrickson who had this to say about the so-called president on Twitter.

‘Couldn’t put it better,’ said actor @StephenMangan who was one of many, many people to share his words on Twitter.

Not everyone agreed with him, naturally.

READ MORE

Simply 17 funny photoshops of Donald Trump holding a Bible outside church

Source @FrRHendrickson H/T @StephenMangan