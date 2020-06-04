Piers Morgan and Rudy Guiliani taking chunks out of each other on GMB is quite the watch

Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudi Giuliani has just been interviewed by Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain and it didn’t end entirely well.

Invited on to talk about Trump’s response to the George Floyd protests, it descended into a slanging match in which Morgan said Giuliani was ‘completely mad’ and Guiliani called Morgan a ‘failed journalist’.

And that wasn’t even the half of it.

Rudy Giuliani completely loses the plot on #GMB. Piers Morgan – you sound completely barking mad. pic.twitter.com/iS6kyJWfVi — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 4, 2020

Lots of people thought this.

Hahahha quality, good to see Piers put in his box every once in a while — paul (@kets0489) June 4, 2020

But lots of other people reckoned this.

Did we watch the same video. Not a big P-Morgan fan, but all I saw was an old man losing the plot. — 🇬🇧 Phil Mcavity 🇬🇧 (@philmcavity9) June 4, 2020

Here are just some of the other things people were saying about it after the exchange went wildly viral (and prompted lots of debate whether Guiliani said ‘stuffed up’ or ‘f-ed’ up).

What happened to the politician who guided New York through 9/11? How does a man go from that… to this Alex Jones, infowars style nut job ranting at @piersmorgan? pic.twitter.com/oSCDik2A1C — Richard Innes (@bigrichinnes) June 4, 2020

I'm no fan of @piersmorgan but I admire the way he kept his composure as Trump thug @RudyGiuliani hurls childish abuse live on air. Piers' retort on #guncontrol here is superb. https://t.co/LLUKOzxRcw — Herman Grech (@Earthling70) June 4, 2020

I have to stop rooting for @piersmorgan — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 4, 2020

But our favourite comment was probably this one.

https://twitter.com/inzyrashid/status/1268443010708246528?s=20

In short, this …

Well that went well. 🙄 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 4, 2020

READ MORE

Piers Morgan’s takedown of the far-right YouTuber furious he’d been blocked had everyone cheering

Source @Haggis_UK