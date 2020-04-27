Piers Morgan’s takedown of the far-right YouTuber furious he’d been blocked had everyone cheering

We try not to bother ourselves too much with far-right YouTuber Paul Joseph Watson so let’s keep it brief.

Watson had a meltdown on Twitter after he found out he was blocked by Piers Morgan, although we’re not sure ‘meltdown’ quite does it justice.

And there was lots more where that came from, there really was. It prompted lots of responses on Twitter from people like this.

But no-one said it better than Morgan himself.

It had the entire internet cheering. Except some people were still struggling to get to grips with the idea of Piers Morgan as the good guy.

H/T Indy100