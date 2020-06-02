There’s a sort of sex ban in the UK and people have come up with these 11 very funny reactions

Under the relaxed rules governing the coronavirus in the UK, people are allowed to meet up with those from another household, as long as social distancing is maintained, leading to a £50 fine for anyone caught doing otherwise.

It doesn’t take much imagination to realise that this means that sex is illegal between people from different households.

That’s right, folks – the Tories have banned sex. Kind of.

Barrister Adam Wagner confirmed people’s suspicions.

Afraid to say this is correct. I can't believe I'm about to tweet this. From tomorrow sex between two (or more) people in a private place who do not live in the same household is a "gathering" between 2 or more people and is therefore illegal. https://t.co/aEiGIoweee pic.twitter.com/b0KZBACSQ4 — Adam Wagner (@AdamWagner1) May 31, 2020

Twitter wasn’t going to let that lie.

I’ll confess, I did not have Boris Johnson down as the Prime Minister most likely to explicitly criminalise sex between consenting adults. https://t.co/cHCncvnfFU — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) May 31, 2020

Who would have thought the Tories would manage to make sex more exciting? https://t.co/BNw9fyjDZi — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) May 31, 2020

But you can have sex in the park with your auntie as long as she does not bring your uncle. https://t.co/0U2W923ORG — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) May 31, 2020

What if you think it’s not working? Can you go for a 39-minute test-drive? #SexBan — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) June 2, 2020

The government deciding to NOW issue a sex ban 10 weeks into lockdown is the equivalent of handing out condoms at a baby shower #sexban — Lucy Claire (@LucyEllam85) June 2, 2020

The UK now has a #sexban but that's fine, call the police and let's see who comes first! — ℕ ❁ (@TheNeoism) June 2, 2020

The #SexBan from the Tory government is a wee tad hypocritical since that lot have been fucking everyone all this time pic.twitter.com/JheMn8drgE — Witchy (@weegiewitch13) June 2, 2020

When we said no more cummings this isn’t what we meant #sexban — carl smith (@onewordlic) June 2, 2020

So there is a £50 fine for having sex during lock-down if its a sexual partner who doesn't live in your house. #sexban

This is bullshit. I've already paid for the sex. It's going to be expensive if i get charged double! — Craggles (@NUFCJunkie) June 2, 2020

But I thought the politicians wanted us to come together in a crisis? https://t.co/Nvpn6KFk3h — Madeline Grant 🇭🇰 (@Madz_Grant) June 1, 2020

How about my garden? — Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) June 1, 2020

Author James Felton considered the potential for a new kind of chat-up line.

Hey baby, want to come back to my place and violate section 3(b) paragraph 4 bullet point 2 of the lockdown regulations act? — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 31, 2020

It’s probably best not to imagine that being said by any of the cabinet.

