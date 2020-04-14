18 hilarious mashups of the government’s coronavirus letter with Cards Against Humanity

If you live in the UK, you will probably have had a letter from Boris Johnson, outlining the measures everyone should take to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Proud to receive our letter from Boris today. We hear he personally licked each and every envelope. God bless him. pic.twitter.com/t70U5SVQKp — Don't Visit Wakefield™ (@Visit_Wakefield) April 7, 2020

Some people noticed an interesting fact about the envelope, including Luke John Davies.

The government used the same font as Cards Against Humanity for the Coronavirus mailing…. pic.twitter.com/ZphO1Kqrf1 — Luke John Davies (@LJDLabour) April 10, 2020

Other people took advantage of the coincidence, too.

