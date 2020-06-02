Priti Patel’s impromptu Numberwang has had the Room Next Door treatment – and it’s perfect

We aren’t sure what we’ve done to deserve this, but Michael Spicer has made another Room Next Door sketch, this one about Priti Patel’s mathematically challenged daily briefing.

Every homeschooling, home-working parent must be able to empathise.

“Don’t smirk!”

Created for BBC2’s lockdown series Comedians: Home Alone, Michael’s sketch once again cuts right through the flannel, laying the hapless politician’s flaws comically bare.

If you didn’t catch the new series on Monday night at 10pm, it’s available on iPlayer and well worth a watch to see not just Michael but also Rachel Parris, Kerry Godliman, Bob Mortimer in animated form and much more.

Source Michael Spicer Image Michael Spicer