Michael Spicer was in the Room Next Door to Dominic Cummings’ press conference

We all hoped this would happen – and now it has. Michael Spicer shows us what was going on behind the scenes as Dominic Cummings faced the press in 10 Downing Street’s rose garden.

Let’s savour these words again:

“You are not a Svengali, you are a conman, a caricature, a sidekick to a villain in a Tim Burton film. A walking laundry basket of soiled jeans. Get some perspective, you nasty boil.”

Michael posted the link to Twitter.

the room next door – Dominic Cummings LONG VERSIONhttps://t.co/LRDraFC1LX — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) May 30, 2020

It was met with well-deserved awe.

Didn’t bother watching the Cummings press briefing yesterday. Thought I’d wait for the @MrMichaelSpicer version — Dave Gorman (@DaveGorman) May 26, 2020

His best ever. Perfect anger. Oh @MrMichaelSpicer I like your thing you do, it's very good. https://t.co/lKR6NYGqWQ — Pete Wharmby (@commaficionado) May 30, 2020

“We just”, “We just”, “We just”, “We just, “We just…ppptthhhurgh.” Masterful. Brightening the darkest moments. Thank you. — John Kittmer (@JohnKittmer) May 30, 2020

As much as we all love these sketches, for everyone’s sake we hope there’s less material in the future.

I can't keep up with this government. Even a shitshow needs an interval. — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) May 27, 2020

READ MORE

Michael Spicer was in the Room Next Door as Matt Hancock introduced the tracing app

Source Michael Spicer Image Michael Spicer