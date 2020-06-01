Michael Spicer was in the Room Next Door to Dominic Cummings’ press conference

We all hoped this would happen – and now it has. Michael Spicer shows us what was going on behind the scenes as Dominic Cummings faced the press in 10 Downing Street’s rose garden.

Let’s savour these words again:

“You are not a Svengali, you are a conman, a caricature, a sidekick to a villain in a Tim Burton film.

A walking laundry basket of soiled jeans.

Get some perspective, you nasty boil.”

Michael posted the link to Twitter.

It was met with well-deserved awe.

As much as we all love these sketches, for everyone’s sake we hope there’s less material in the future.

