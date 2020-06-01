Donald Trump hid in the White House bunker – 13 of the funniest things people said about it

Donald Trump was rushed to a White House bunker during protests against the death of George Floyd, it’s been reported.

The so-called president is believed to have spent almost an hour in the bunker – designed for emergencies such as terror attacks – as violent demonstrations took place across the US (including outside the White House).

WHITE HOUSE LIGHTS OFF WH WENT DARK pic.twitter.com/plnOX26B2X — CryptøManiac101 (@_Crypto_Maniac_) June 1, 2020

In the exact reverse of what you’d normally say about Trump, the lights were off but somebody was home.

Anyway, here are 16 of the funniest and most on-point things people said about it.

1.

It is incredible how a proven coward president has the balls to tell governors to get tougher, while he hides in his bunker — American Veteran (@amvetsupport) June 1, 2020

2.

You’ve got to hand it to the fascists, they really know how to spend their final days hiding in a bunker while being dominated by the Russians. — rufus jones (@rufusjones1) June 1, 2020

3.

Can anyone think of any other leaders of a country who have fled to a bunker to hide from people fighting against fascism? — Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) June 1, 2020

4.

BREAKING: Man who thinks a mask makes him look weak is now hiding in a bunker. — danmicovic (@danmicovic) June 1, 2020

5.

Why do all the worst dictators love bunkers? — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) June 1, 2020

6.

HEY HATERS, maybe he wasn’t hiding in the bunker. Maybe he was undergoing treatment for his syphilis, EVER THINK OF THAT?? — Jon Wurster (@jonwurster) June 1, 2020

7.

Remember when he said he’d run unarmed towards a school shooting to help out https://t.co/hoa6SX4ohC — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 1, 2020

8.

"Stop comparing Trump to Hitler it's ridiculous" *Trump calls anti fascists the real terrorists and hides in a bunker as his country goes to shit* https://t.co/ZDj1G3QRJx — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) June 1, 2020

9.

They've literally put @realDonaldTrump in a lead lined bunker to stop him tweeting haven't they. — christhebarker (@christhebarker) June 1, 2020

10.

. @realDonaldTrump hey babe got ne good netflix recommendations from the bunker? — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) June 1, 2020

11.

Let's face facts, Trump has spent most of his presidency in a bunker, though admittedly usually at Mar-a-Lago hacking with a pitching wedge. — Shaun Keaveny (@shaunwkeaveny) June 1, 2020

12.

Trump turned the lights off like he ran out of candy on Halloween. #BunkerBoy pic.twitter.com/sQF0WYSNOt — I See Thread People (@ScaryJBlige_) June 1, 2020

13.

#BunkerBoy wants to know if it's safe to come out yet. pic.twitter.com/oxTItKYRek — lindstr (@Lindstr7) June 1, 2020

And director @edgarwright had the best idea, the very best idea.