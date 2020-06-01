Gary Lineker tweeted ‘black lives matter’ and these grimly predictable responses got exactly the treatment they deserved

As protests continued in cities across the US following the death in police custody of African-American George Floyd, Gary Lineker took to Twitter to say this.

And some of the responses were grimly predictable, only a few of which we’ll feature here (you’ll soon get the idea).

And they got exactly the treatment they deserved.

Last word to Lineker.

https://twitter.com/GaryLineker/status/1267380897625620480?s=20

