Gary Lineker tweeted ‘black lives matter’ and these grimly predictable responses got exactly the treatment they deserved

As protests continued in cities across the US following the death in police custody of African-American George Floyd, Gary Lineker took to Twitter to say this.

And some of the responses were grimly predictable, only a few of which we’ll feature here (you’ll soon get the idea).

All lives matter gaz — Furqan (@FurqanMiah) June 1, 2020

ALL LIVES MATTER — Ignoramus (@CretinGenius) June 1, 2020

All lives, @GaryLineker, all lives — Tony Urumov (@TonyUrumov) June 1, 2020

And they got exactly the treatment they deserved.

Yeah but that’s the point, currently black lives don’t appear to. If you genuinely think that all lives matter then you agree with #blacklivesmatter — Richard Coles (@RichardColes) June 1, 2020

If he said “save the rainforest” would you say “all forests need saving Gaz” ? Or would that just be semantic misdirection for the sole purpose of devaluing a clearly justifiable cause for ones own pettiness, spite and/or hidden agenda ? — Neil Rankin (@frontlinechef) June 1, 2020

To the people saying “all lives matter” wtf is wrong with you. Of course all lives matter but it’s NOT ABOUT ALL LIVES. ITS ABOUT THE COUNLESS BLACK LIVES THAT ARE LOST BECAUSE OF A SYSTEM THAT TARGETS THESE MEN AND WOMEN OF COLOUR. — Craig Wilson (@Craig21Wilson) June 1, 2020

Why do people insist on saying “All lives matter”?? Because if all lives mattered in the first place, why are black people having to STILL fight for their lives? — Ranya | #BlackLivesMatter (@_ranya_x) June 1, 2020

Last word to Lineker.

https://twitter.com/GaryLineker/status/1267380897625620480?s=20

