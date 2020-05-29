Some monkeys escaped with Covid-19 samples after attacking lab assistants – our 13 favourite responses

Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get any more, well, 2020, along comes this.

Coronavirus: Monkeys 'escape with COVID-19 samples' after attacking lab assistant https://t.co/neUMb0nuhy — SkyNews (@SkyNews) May 29, 2020

‘A gang of monkeys attacked a laboratory assistant and escaped with a batch of coronavirus test samples, it has been reported. ‘One of the primates was reportedly later spotted up in a tree, chewing one of the sample collection kits.’

And of course it prompted no end of interest and comment on Twitter. Here are our favourite 13 things people said about it.

1.

Where's your meds at

(Where’s your meds at) pic.twitter.com/47WSoRePWj — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) May 29, 2020

2.

Scientists:

We will get you a cure Later:

We stored our coronavirus next to the disgruntled monkeys, you're getting planet of the apes https://t.co/4Wi2XuSsBo — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 29, 2020

3.

NOT NOW MONKEYS https://t.co/czuOcu998G — Martin Belam (@MartinBelam) May 29, 2020

4.

Can’t figure out if we’re living in Contagion, 28 Days Later or Planet of the Apes now. https://t.co/c865zA2lpr — Charles Arthur (@charlesarthur) May 29, 2020

5.

Lesson one of lab safety is don’t leave your coronavirus near the disgruntled monkeys — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 29, 2020

6.

Come on don’t act like we haven’t all left some virus samples near our disgruntled monkeys a couple of times — Wild Geerters (@classiclib3ral) May 29, 2020

7.

Calm DOWN, folks: everything is OK. The monkeys are holding a press conference at the very same lab just now, and I am being informed as we speak that they behaved LEGALLY and REASONABLY, and they would appreciate it if we all moved on so we can fight this coronavirus together. — Tim Ireland (@bloggerheads) May 29, 2020

8.

Scientists: “it’s absurd to believe that the Wuhan labs security was breached to the extent that this virus was unintentionally released from that lab” Also scientists…. — Robbie Lynch 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@RobbieLynch1995) May 29, 2020

9.

10.

They on route to Durham — Monkey Jack_Deano🐒⚽🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@DeanoMonkey) May 29, 2020

11.

Ah i see we've entered the plague monkeys part of the nightmare timeline https://t.co/JW8vnPptXb — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) May 29, 2020

12.

Everyone: "At least 2020 can't get any worse" 2020: "HOPE YOU ENJOYED THAT APPETISER, WE NOW MOVE ON TO THE MAIN COURSE" https://t.co/DSow65zlST — Dai Lama (@WelshDalaiLama) May 29, 2020

13.

i mean at this point, will it make things worse? maybe the monkeys have a plan https://t.co/xQvC05YJcG — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) May 29, 2020

14.

WHY DO I EVEN WRITE FICTION 😭 https://t.co/WBTUj7Fs8H — Elizabeth May (@_ElizabethMay) May 29, 2020

15.

not even surprised anymore https://t.co/subo0aOaeN — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) May 29, 2020

Image Pixabay