Dominic Cummings’ Photo Casebook is the agony uncle we all need right now

Just when you were thinking you couldn’t possibly read another word about Dominic Cummings, along comes Dominic Cummings’ Photo Casebook.

It’s called @DomCasebook and it’s very cleverly done (you can follow it on Twitter here).

Here’s the first one, ‘Tom’s Eye Test Conundrum’.

And the second, called ‘Tara’s Toilet Trauma’.

Can’t wait for the next one.

