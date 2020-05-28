Our 14 favourite funny and scathing takes on the lockdown

At the time of writing, the government is launching its track and trace system, which should allow some people to go back to work. There was supposed to be an app but that isn’t ready – and we’re all completely shocked.

Whether you’re a key worker, still self-isolating or nervously returning to work, take the time to enjoy what Twitter’s been saying about this crazy pandemic life.

1.

Cameron left his in a pub. Gove left his alone in a hotel while he & his wife went to a party. Cummings strapped his into a car to test his eyesight. Johnson won't even say how many he's got. I'm particularly enjoying this period of them all telling us how to raise our children. — Nathaniel Tapley (@Natt) May 27, 2020

2.

ok YES our government has bungled its pandemic response so badly that thousands of our loved ones have died needlessly. BUT have you considered how hurt their feelings might be if you remind them of that? please : be Kind always — beth mccoll (@imteddybless) May 27, 2020

3.

Week 5 in quarantine – I've forgotten how to use a shirt — Alec ★ Goodlad (@AlectheOk) April 13, 2020

4.

Do you have any idea how hard it is to eat my secret stash of potato chips in a house with five kids who never leave?? — e4moji (@e4moji) May 27, 2020

5.

6.

Only Goths will survive this pandemic because they have The Cure. — Father Drinks McGee (@drinksmcgee) March 28, 2020

7.

Day 300 of quarantine. Something falls through the letterbox. It's a note from DHL. It says "sorry you weren't in" — Pessimus Prime Minister (@BigJDubz) May 20, 2020

8.

Sick of people having a go at Dominic Cummings, a brave man who risked our lives to look after his family — Sara Gibbs (@Sara_Rose_G) May 27, 2020

9.

The irony of calling it skinny dipping

when it’s our only option since no bathing suits fit after quarantine when we all look like weebles. — Lovely Potatoes (@robin_991) May 26, 2020

10.

I just put £20 on Dominic Cummings being photographed watering his begonias next month. pic.twitter.com/ERJHB4R5Ma — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) May 27, 2020

11.

The perfect metaphor for 2020 doesn’t exi- pic.twitter.com/eRrxGDEUPa — Steve Smith (@stevesmithffx) May 27, 2020

12.

June’s fighter has entered the ring pic.twitter.com/4dkoOJesG8 — the drake gatsby (@DrakeGatsby) May 26, 2020

13.

BREAKING: Vatican designates Barnard Castle a sacred site after thousands of blind pilgrims are miraculously cured over the past 24 hours. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) May 27, 2020

14.

Is one of the symptoms of Covid19 being sick of everyone because I have that — Dumb Beezie (@dumbbeezie) May 27, 2020

