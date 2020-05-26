12 of the funniest swipes at lockdown life we’ve seen today
We didn’t have to go to Durham and back to find you something funny to read – we just stepped into Twitter and there it was.
Enjoy.
1.
You may mock me for my new habit of writing 'STAY SAFE!' at the end of emails, but I like to think I've stopped at least one person from shoving a scorpion down their pants. "Wait, Chris said 'stay safe!' This doesn't feel like a very safe thing to do. Back in your box, Stingy!"
— Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewitt) May 20, 2020
2.
I think next pandemic we should close the hospitals but keep comedy clubs open to find out which is the best medicine once and for all.
— Daniel Muggleton (@danmuggleton) May 23, 2020
3.
I’m not saying my hair’s got bad in lockdown but I just looked in the mirror and thought about pitching Lovejoy: The Early Years.
— Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) May 23, 2020
4.
I’m more concerned about the creepy little elbow licker pic.twitter.com/ED2uIAy6Ou
— Ian Ravenscroft (@Ravonski) May 23, 2020
5.
Hey boy, are you Britain’s lockdown messaging because you’re confusing me and at the same time making it seem like it’s my fault.
— Nadia Kamil (@NadiaKamil) May 22, 2020
6.
The real scandal is when the BBC didn’t sack their science correspondent who stood within 2 metres of the actual virus. pic.twitter.com/fYh5IyQjdM
— Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) May 23, 2020
7.
So, apparently the reason only misspelt versions of Cummings can trend is that the porn filters block it. How USEFUL is THAT for a controversial public figure?
If I ever decide to stand for public office, it will be as Alex Titwank.
— Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) May 25, 2020
8.
Is it true that the theatres are going to reopen as long as every actor has a 4 year old child with them?
— Adrian Edmondson (@AdrianEdmondson) May 24, 2020
9.
How has Corona – the beer – allowed this to happen to their brand? You think if they’d gone ‘We are calling this the Disney virus’, someone from head office woulda been like hang on
— Katherine Ryan (@Kathbum) May 25, 2020
10.
Strange lockdown paradox: the longer it goes on, the less you actually text and zoom your friends. Mainly because: THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO SAY.
— Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) May 22, 2020
11.
"I'm gonna sing Cher Lloyd by Cher Lloyd" pic.twitter.com/binBJlNzXh
— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) May 25, 2020
12.
My reality show is called Watch Me Walk Around My House For 18 Hours.
— RickWu (@wumother) May 26, 2020
