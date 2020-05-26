12 of the funniest swipes at lockdown life we’ve seen today

We didn’t have to go to Durham and back to find you something funny to read – we just stepped into Twitter and there it was.

Enjoy.

1.

You may mock me for my new habit of writing 'STAY SAFE!' at the end of emails, but I like to think I've stopped at least one person from shoving a scorpion down their pants. "Wait, Chris said 'stay safe!' This doesn't feel like a very safe thing to do. Back in your box, Stingy!" — Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewitt) May 20, 2020

2.

I think next pandemic we should close the hospitals but keep comedy clubs open to find out which is the best medicine once and for all. — Daniel Muggleton (@danmuggleton) May 23, 2020

3.

I’m not saying my hair’s got bad in lockdown but I just looked in the mirror and thought about pitching Lovejoy: The Early Years. — Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) May 23, 2020

4.

I’m more concerned about the creepy little elbow licker pic.twitter.com/ED2uIAy6Ou — Ian Ravenscroft (@Ravonski) May 23, 2020

5.

Hey boy, are you Britain’s lockdown messaging because you’re confusing me and at the same time making it seem like it’s my fault. — Nadia Kamil (@NadiaKamil) May 22, 2020

6.

The real scandal is when the BBC didn’t sack their science correspondent who stood within 2 metres of the actual virus. pic.twitter.com/fYh5IyQjdM — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) May 23, 2020

7.

So, apparently the reason only misspelt versions of Cummings can trend is that the porn filters block it. How USEFUL is THAT for a controversial public figure? If I ever decide to stand for public office, it will be as Alex Titwank. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) May 25, 2020

8.

Is it true that the theatres are going to reopen as long as every actor has a 4 year old child with them? — Adrian Edmondson (@AdrianEdmondson) May 24, 2020

9.

How has Corona – the beer – allowed this to happen to their brand? You think if they’d gone ‘We are calling this the Disney virus’, someone from head office woulda been like hang on — Katherine Ryan (@Kathbum) May 25, 2020

10.

Strange lockdown paradox: the longer it goes on, the less you actually text and zoom your friends. Mainly because: THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO SAY. — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) May 22, 2020

11.

"I'm gonna sing Cher Lloyd by Cher Lloyd" pic.twitter.com/binBJlNzXh — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) May 25, 2020

12.

My reality show is called Watch Me Walk Around My House For 18 Hours. — RickWu (@wumother) May 26, 2020

