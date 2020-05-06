Michael Spicer’s latest Room Next Door shines a new light on Trump’s bleach suggestion

Donald Trump is the gift that keeps on giving, while simultaneously taking away with both hands.

What he does give, though, is lots of material to Michael Spicer, who has been sharing his Room Next Door skills with The Late Late Show.

“You dangerous puffin!”

via Gfycat

Just when you thought he couldn’t possibly up his game – he does it again.

We totally endorse this comment.

READ MORE

Michael Spicer’s latest Room Next Door sketch was a highlight of The Late Late Show

Source Michael Spicer Image Michael Spicer