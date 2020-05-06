Michael Spicer’s latest Room Next Door shines a new light on Trump’s bleach suggestion

Donald Trump is the gift that keeps on giving, while simultaneously taking away with both hands.

What he does give, though, is lots of material to Michael Spicer, who has been sharing his Room Next Door skills with The Late Late Show.

the room next door – Trump III: The One With the Bleach for @latelateshow https://t.co/Np3CLFJaHJ — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) May 6, 2020

“You dangerous puffin!”

via Gfycat

Just when you thought he couldn’t possibly up his game – he does it again.

Brilliant, Michael! Still crying at ‘dangerous puffin’ — Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) May 6, 2020

I strongly suspect the Republican Party arranged for your chicken curry to be delivered at that specific moment 🧐 — Mr G 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@Only_Me_4) May 6, 2020

'dangerous puffin' I suspect there's a lot of angry puffins right now contacting puffin lawyers and working on a defamation claim. — james mitchell (@goaterisgod) May 6, 2020

We totally endorse this comment.

