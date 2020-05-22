16 of the funniest takes on how we’re all handling the coronavirus pandemic

The government might have been sending us mixed messages about whether to stay in, go out, or shake it all about, though we can confirm that anyone shaking it all about had better be doing it at least two metres from the nearest person.

On Twitter, however, the message is clear – we have to try and laugh, even if it’s in between sobs.

1.

"i've actually been cooking a lot during quarantine :)" me too they made restaurants illegal — dylan gelula (@DylanGelula) May 20, 2020

2.

doing a no-contact grocery pick up pic.twitter.com/zUhWuAEMsZ — patty burgers (@chuchugoogoo) May 17, 2020

3.

Our butcher opened up in Norwich, here’s the queue. pic.twitter.com/iESnmdUhS8 — Tokyo Sexwhale (@tokyo_sexwhale) May 21, 2020

4.

Not one person who went for a job interview in 2015 got the answer right to, "So where do you see yourself 5 years from now?" — Antonia (@Flaminhaystack) May 21, 2020

5.

Matt Hancock opens the #DailyBriefing with “its ok to be not ok” which is nice but is it ok to be “catastrophically wrong about everything during a pandemic” — end of daves ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) May 21, 2020

6.

2019: takes an Uber to dinner

2020: rides the roomba to the fridge — Dave (@pittdave13) May 21, 2020

7.

Daylight savings except we all put our clocks forward until 2021 — Phil P (@advicefromphil) May 21, 2020

8.