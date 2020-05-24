Michael Gove said ‘caring for your wife and child is not a crime’ – only 5 replies you need

Lots of cabinet ministers are today playing a game called ‘defending the indefensible’ after Dominic Cummings was alleged to have broken his own lockdown rules.

Boris Johnson’s special adviser is said to have travelled 260 miles from London to Durham to be near his family, breaking the rules not once but on several occasions.

Here’s Michael Gove doing his best to stand up for Cummings on Twitter.

Caring for your wife and child is not a crime https://t.co/YCXWhKTq28 — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) May 23, 2020

And here are the only 5 responses you need.

It’s weird how you announced it was fine to take the virus 270 miles down the motorway (probably stopping to spread it around a bit whilst you refuel) and let it stay with your family only after one of your lot was caught — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 23, 2020

And yet people have, on your instruction, missed their babies being born, not been able to be with their dying mother, not been able to attend their loved one’s funeral. But someone with suspected Covid decided to hit the road for some childcare and that’s fine? — Sali Hughes (@salihughes) May 23, 2020

What is it about your own Government's Guidance you find confusing, Michael? How can you possibly justify him knowingly acting in such a way as subjects others to the risk of death? pic.twitter.com/rNMqymkn4L — Jo Maugham QC (@JolyonMaugham) May 23, 2020

Hello Michael, will you therefore be recommending refunding everyone who got fined for breaking lockdown rules whilst symptomatic in order to visit family? — Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) May 23, 2020

Shorter version: Mr and Mrs Cummings family feelings are much more important than anyone else’s in the country. They can break lockdown. We can’t. — Peter Jukes (@peterjukes) May 23, 2020

There was also this kind offer of help.

I worry Michael that you and a number of your colleagues share fundamental misunderstandings as to what is and is not a crime. I’m here if you’d like some help with your understanding. — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) May 23, 2020

To conclude …

No, Michael. But breaking the law is. https://t.co/7w8tMeYhc9 — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) May 23, 2020

READ MORE

Simply 27 favourite things people are saying about Dominic Cummings right now