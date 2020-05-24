Simply 27 favourite things people are saying about Dominic Cummings right now

There’s only one person everyone’s talking about today after it was alleged that Dominic Cummings broke the government’s own lockdown rules on several different occasions.

Boris Johnson’s chief adviser said he won’t be quitting despite disclosures that he travelled 260 miles from London to be near relatives in Durham in breach of the lockdown rules.

And these 27 tweets capture exactly how most of the nation feels about that – some serious, some funny, all entirely on-point.

1.

To the person who spotted Dominic Cummings in Durham and reported it to the police. Well done for… staying alert. — Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) May 23, 2020

2.

Hey, Dominic Cummings, I haven’t driven the 120 miles to see my Mum in 8 weeks, to even sit in her garden and have a cup of tea with her. I will be driving down next week for her funeral. I’m guessing you’ll get to see your mum again though. #DominicCummingsMustGo — Sam Missingham (@samatlounge) May 23, 2020

3.

Here’s your freedom of travel mask to print out in case you get stopped anywhere. Just put it on, and do whatever the fuck you want. #DominicCummngs #BorisJohnson pic.twitter.com/GptSJ5CgHp — Kenny Arnold (@kennyarnold1997) May 23, 2020

4.

The #DominicCumings scandal is so explosive because it is not abstract. Hundreds of thousands of people sacrificed by not going to funerals or not seeing frightened parents. They will never forget. — Fintan O'Toole (@fotoole) May 23, 2020

5.

“We were simply keen to visit Durham, with its famous castle and cathedral which has a 66m spire” pic.twitter.com/7UHBslbOOt — Andrew McQuillan (@ajmcq1993) May 23, 2020

6.

It’s not contempt shown to people who see through them that defines the Johnson/Cummings playbook, it’s contempt shown to people who support them. Your family is less important than theirs, your loved ones less valuable, your safety less important. You don’t really matter at all. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) May 24, 2020

7.

It's odd how Cummings has so many "friends" willing to make fools of themselves to defend him, but none to help him with childcare. — Chris Dillow (@CJFDillow) May 23, 2020

8.

The only crime Dominic Cummings has committed is the crime of doing a crime. And if that’s a crime then lock me up. — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) May 23, 2020

9.

I'm not allowed to see my mum so I'm going to visit Dominic Cummings parents in Durham instead.

Apparently that's fine — joe heenan (@joeheenan) May 24, 2020

10.

First Dominic Cummings travelled to Durham; "out of fear for his children" and it just happened to coincide with his mother's birthday. Then, he traveled to Barnard Castle on what just happened to be his wife's birthday. What are the odds eh?l — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) May 23, 2020

11.

Here’s a poem called ‘Dominic Cummings: The Lockdown Tour’. pic.twitter.com/nnbOyccDfA — Brian Bilston (@brian_bilston) May 24, 2020

12.

I am a single parent. When I had the virus I didn’t go to my sister’s even though she lives a few miles away. To suggest that Dominic Cummings did nothing wrong because he was trying to protect his family is massively insulting to the rest of us who have been following the advice — Liz Jarvis (@LizJarvisUK) May 23, 2020

13.