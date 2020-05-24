Simply 27 favourite things people are saying about Dominic Cummings right now

There’s only one person everyone’s talking about today after it was alleged that Dominic Cummings broke the government’s own lockdown rules on several different occasions.

Boris Johnson’s chief adviser said he won’t be quitting despite disclosures that he travelled 260 miles from London to be near relatives in Durham in breach of the lockdown rules.

And these 27 tweets capture exactly how most of the nation feels about that – some serious, some funny, all entirely on-point.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Article Pages: 1 2