Janey Godley hilariously reimagined Nicola Sturgeon’s comments to the MSP who asked about croquet

During a session of the Scottish Parliament, the Conservative MSP for North East Scotland, Tom Mason, had an important question – via video link – about *checks notes* croquet.

Imagine getting the opportunity to question the First Minister on the exit from lockdown – on behalf of your constituents – and the best you can come up with is…

Will I be allowed to play croquet?

🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/wyLDuLykDh — Boab Thomas (@MeanwhileScotia) May 21, 2020

Mate – just hit your golf balls with a mallet. Job done.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gave an admirably restrained response, but not when the wonderful Janey Godley got her hands – or rather, her voice – on it.

For clarity …

“ Peever and beds” is Scottish for hopscotch — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) May 21, 2020

Twitter said what we were thinking.

@JaneyGodley has been one of my greatest finds during #lockdown Pure comedy genius 🤣 https://t.co/tZoCfyXaSJ — Jude Ellis (@Hey_Jude71) May 21, 2020

Spot on as usual. https://t.co/1qtJFYa3iY — New Tattoo (@NewTattoo) May 21, 2020

Oh my dear, you have given me so many laughs during this rather bleak time. Ta. — Mel 🇪🇺 (@meljomur) May 21, 2020

Best of all, however, was this comment from the First Minister herself.

I just knew that today’s croquet moment wouldn’t escape the famous @JaneyGodley treatment (posted with my usual disclaimer about the language 😉) https://t.co/k44bGCmzVQ — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 21, 2020

We look forward to the day she goes full Janey Godley after a stupid question.

