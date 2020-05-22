Janey Godley hilariously reimagined Nicola Sturgeon’s comments to the MSP who asked about croquet
During a session of the Scottish Parliament, the Conservative MSP for North East Scotland, Tom Mason, had an important question – via video link – about *checks notes* croquet.
Imagine getting the opportunity to question the First Minister on the exit from lockdown – on behalf of your constituents – and the best you can come up with is…
Will I be allowed to play croquet?
🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/wyLDuLykDh
— Boab Thomas (@MeanwhileScotia) May 21, 2020
Mate – just hit your golf balls with a mallet. Job done.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gave an admirably restrained response, but not when the wonderful Janey Godley got her hands – or rather, her voice – on it.
“Croquet?” #janeygodleyvoiceover catch me on tour https://t.co/eT2ppleupZ pic.twitter.com/whHR9NjPwD
— Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) May 21, 2020
For clarity …
“ Peever and beds” is Scottish for hopscotch
— Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) May 21, 2020
Twitter said what we were thinking.
@JaneyGodley has been one of my greatest finds during #lockdown Pure comedy genius 🤣 https://t.co/tZoCfyXaSJ
— Jude Ellis (@Hey_Jude71) May 21, 2020
Spot on as usual. https://t.co/1qtJFYa3iY
— New Tattoo (@NewTattoo) May 21, 2020
Oh my dear, you have given me so many laughs during this rather bleak time. Ta.
— Mel 🇪🇺 (@meljomur) May 21, 2020
Best of all, however, was this comment from the First Minister herself.
I just knew that today’s croquet moment wouldn’t escape the famous @JaneyGodley treatment (posted with my usual disclaimer about the language 😉) https://t.co/k44bGCmzVQ
— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 21, 2020
We look forward to the day she goes full Janey Godley after a stupid question.
