Janey Godley hilariously reimagined Nicola Sturgeon’s comments to the MSP who asked about croquet

During a session of the Scottish Parliament, the Conservative MSP for North East Scotland, Tom Mason, had an important question – via video link – about *checks notes* croquet.

Mate – just hit your golf balls with a mallet. Job done.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gave an admirably restrained response, but not when the wonderful Janey Godley got her hands – or rather, her voice – on it.

For clarity …

Twitter said what we were thinking.

Best of all, however, was this comment from the First Minister herself.

We look forward to the day she goes full Janey Godley after a stupid question.

