Janey Godley’s version of the quarantined Trump family is just hilarious
Imagine having to live with the Trumps. Now imagine having to be in quarantine with them …and they’ve got instruments.
That’s the scenario suggested by comedian Janey Godley’s voiceover in this hilarious clip of Ivanka Kushner, Trump’s obviously favourite child.
“My dad is self isolating watching beauty pageants” #IvankaTrump #janeygodleyvoiceover catch me on tour https://t.co/CgJN2qGRC0 pic.twitter.com/ZFZHjtRrSJ
— Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) March 23, 2020
“The kids are driving me up the absolute wall. One’s got a drum. One’s got an accordion.
Melania – she’s got a tambourine, walking about, banging fuck out of it.”
That’s the most interesting Ivanka has ever been.
As bad as the Trump lockdown sounds, it could be worse – it could be in a caravan.
“Remember I had a caravan in Girvan?” #janeygodleyvoiceover catch me on tour https://t.co/eT2ppleupZ pic.twitter.com/Jp4grlAba0
— Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) March 24, 2020
For more of the same, go now and give her a follow. It might be the most productive thing you do during the lockdown.
Janey Godley hilariously imagined the Queen and Nicola Sturgeon discussing Boris Johnson
