How this ad lined up with the MP’s photo above it is sheer perfection

‘It’s probably a dodgy ad but at least the algorithm threw it up in a visually pleasing place,’ said @DaveGorman over on Twitter.

And he’s not kidding is he?

It’s a kind of magic.


You can follow @DaveGorman on Twitter here.

READ MORE

Elaine Paige felt the need to ‘clarify’ this headline after it was truncated to most unfortunate effect

Source @DaveGorman