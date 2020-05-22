How this ad lined up with the MP’s photo above it is sheer perfection

‘It’s probably a dodgy ad but at least the algorithm threw it up in a visually pleasing place,’ said @DaveGorman over on Twitter.

And he’s not kidding is he?

It’s a kind of magic.

You couldn’t deliberately line those up any better than the algorithm managed. Perfection! — Darren Jalland (@CountingSheep5) May 21, 2020



You can follow @DaveGorman on Twitter here.

READ MORE

Elaine Paige felt the need to ‘clarify’ this headline after it was truncated to most unfortunate effect

Source @DaveGorman