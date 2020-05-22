How this ad lined up with the MP’s photo above it is sheer perfection
‘It’s probably a dodgy ad but at least the algorithm threw it up in a visually pleasing place,’ said @DaveGorman over on Twitter.
And he’s not kidding is he?
It’s a kind of magic.
You couldn’t deliberately line those up any better than the algorithm managed. Perfection!
— Darren Jalland (@CountingSheep5) May 21, 2020
Source @DaveGorman