This video of a cat has gone viral because of its stunning goalie skills
YouTuber and footballer, Chris Dixon, shared a video of his cat’s amazing goalkeeping skills and the clip has gone viral, with more than 10 million views in a couple of days.
See for yourself why that is.
Knew naming him Meownuel Neuer was a mistake pic.twitter.com/w3MrwH5Opn
— Chris Dixon (@chrismd10) May 18, 2020
There are keepers in the Prem who’d kill for that talent – but probably just mice, small birds – maybe the odd spider.
There’s been a lot of love for the feline footballer.
It's the way it casually strolls off after each incredible save https://t.co/xfVI7L7EVH
— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) May 19, 2020
Iker Catsillas, surely? pic.twitter.com/SAhM2mw38N
— Ignacio Lopez (@comedylopez) May 19, 2020
This cat has game!!! https://t.co/HS9iz8dHTq
— Leah Holiove (@Leah_Holiove) May 20, 2020
Best video 2020 https://t.co/B0unFlJXjz
— steelega 🌹 (@steelegabr) May 20, 2020
For every Meownuel Neuer, there are a few hundred thousand like Ganapathi Ramanathan’s cat.
Meanwhile my cat: https://t.co/19KeLy1kwI pic.twitter.com/zHnW9T72sv
— Ganapathi Ramanathan (@Ganapathi_97) May 19, 2020
No good in goal, but really useful if the team needs to *lowers sunglasses* park the puss.
