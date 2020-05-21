This video of a cat has gone viral because of its stunning goalie skills

YouTuber and footballer, Chris Dixon, shared a video of his cat’s amazing goalkeeping skills and the clip has gone viral, with more than 10 million views in a couple of days.

See for yourself why that is.

Knew naming him Meownuel Neuer was a mistake pic.twitter.com/w3MrwH5Opn — Chris Dixon (@chrismd10) May 18, 2020

There are keepers in the Prem who’d kill for that talent – but probably just mice, small birds – maybe the odd spider.

There’s been a lot of love for the feline footballer.

It's the way it casually strolls off after each incredible save https://t.co/xfVI7L7EVH — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) May 19, 2020

This cat has game!!! https://t.co/HS9iz8dHTq — Leah Holiove (@Leah_Holiove) May 20, 2020

For every Meownuel Neuer, there are a few hundred thousand like Ganapathi Ramanathan’s cat.

No good in goal, but really useful if the team needs to *lowers sunglasses* park the puss.

Source Chris Dixon Image Chris Dixon