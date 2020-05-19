Maximum chill points to this journalist for ignoring the cat fight during her interview

While we doubt anything will ever be better than Professor Robert Kelly being interrupted by his swaggering daughter and freewheeling son, the cat fight happening in the background of this live interview must come close.

The unfortunate journalist trying not to react too much to the carnage behind her, Doris Bigornia, responded to her daughter’s tweet with this.

CHILDREN!!!! May batas sa studio!!!! https://t.co/zv0Schrb2u — Doris Bigornia (@DorisBigornia) May 15, 2020

The translation being something in the realm of “Children! There’s a law in the studio.”

The clip was rated by this funny account.

The room is an 8. The cat fight is 10/10 pic.twitter.com/Mtm64wrBPc — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) May 16, 2020

Here are a few of the many reactions to the broadcasting catastrophe.

Skype interviewee raises the bar with an in-vision cat-fight. In the weeks to come I expect nothing less than a gorilla swinging from a light-fitting behind Michael Gove. https://t.co/NIKj4eqnsV — Julian Dutton ⛵️⚓️️ (@JulianDutton1) May 16, 2020

All time greatest. Your job is done. This can never be topped. https://t.co/OYTehnCN1p — Steve's OKC Central (@stevelackmeyer) May 16, 2020

It wasn’t even the first embarrassing feline videobombing for Doris.

In case you were wondering, the cats – Bella and Nala – were just having a temporary falling out and they’re good friends really.

READ MORE

BBC Dad and the kids who videobombed him were back on TV – and they’re still full of mischief

Source Nikki Bigornia Image Nikki Bigornia